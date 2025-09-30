September 30, 2025 12:23 AM हिंदी

Salman Khan accompanies parents-to-be Arbaaz & Sshura during the baby shower

Salman Khan accompanies parents-to-be Arbaaz & Sshura during the baby shower

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his better half, Sshura Khan, are all set to welcome their first child soon.

Ahead of the little one's arrival, the parents-to-be hosted a lovely baby shower in Mumbai on Monday. The celebration was graced by uncle-to-be Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was seen wearing a black shirt, paired with matching denim.

Parents-to-be Arbaaz and Sshura twinned in yellow during the celebration. While Arbaaz looked handsome in a yellow shirt and white pants, Sshura opted for a long, flowing yellow dress.

The guestlist further included Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan, his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, brother Sohail Khan, his son Nirvan Khan, sister Arpita Khan, mother Salma Khan, and Gauhar Khan, along with other members of the Khan family and close friends.

Popular television actress, Nia Sharma, who also attended the baby shower, took to the Stories section of her IG and shared a glimpse of the festivities. The post showed the place decorated with a colourful bunch of balloons. It was designed in a purple theme with macarons, and arch backdrops. We could also see a yummy cake in the photo dropped by Nia.

A huge purple teddy bear was also seen holding colourful balloons.

Sharing the pics on social media, Nia wrote, "Attended a baby shower for the first time. And it was all things adorable @sshurakhan Congratulations! (sic)"

After rumours started doing rounds, Arbaaz finally confirmed the news of Sshura’s pregnancy back in June this year.

The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. This is Arbaaz's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares 22-year-old son Arhaan.

After staying married for 17 long years, the couple finaly parted ways in 2017. However, they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sabrina Fortune’s world record shares spotlight with Rinku Hooda's gold on an eventful day at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: SAI

WAPC 2025: Sabrina Fortune’s world record shares spotlight with Rinku Hooda's gold

It's 100 matches and counting as Ashu Malik stars in Dabang Delhi’s thrilling win over Haryana Steelers in a Season 12 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: 100 matches and counting as Ashu Malik stars in Dabang Delhi’s thrilling win over Haryana Steelers

Suryakumar Yadav reaches Mumbai as members of Team India return home after winning the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 by beating Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav reaches Mumbai as members of Team India return home

Salman Khan accompanies parents-to-be Arbaaz & Sshura during the baby shower

Salman Khan accompanies parents-to-be Arbaaz & Sshura during the baby shower

From losing his hand to turning heads, Rinku comes a long way with extraordinary gold in men's javelin throw F46 of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: SAI

WAPC 2025: From losing his hand to turning heads, Rinku comes a long way with extraordinary gold

J&K: Army man killed in explosion in Poonch district

J&K: Army man killed in explosion in Poonch district

LJP leader Shambhavi Choudhary terms Prashant Kishor's corruption charges 'baseless'

LJP leader Shambhavi Choudhary terms Prashant Kishor's corruption charges 'baseless'

Bengal: Mother kills children, hangs herself after dispute with husband

Bengal: Mother kills children, hangs herself after dispute with husband

Tesla begins delivering Model Y in India, Long Range model soon

Tesla begins delivering Model Y in India, Long Range variant soon

Always look to put hard work over talent in my game, says West Indies opener Khary Pierre ahead of Test series against India. Photo credit: Khary Pierre/X

Always look to put hard work over talent in my game, says Khary Pierre ahead of Tests against India