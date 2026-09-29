Salma Hayek celebrates 20 years of ‘Ugly Betty’: Latino community stood behind this show

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Salma Hayek marked the 20th anniversary of the hit series ‘Ugly Betty’, celebrating America Ferrera’s iconic character Betty Suarez and reflecting on the show’s impact on representation of the Latino community on American television.

Salma took to Instagram, where she shared a string of scenes from the comedy-drama television series, which aired from September 2006 to April 2010.

In the caption, she wrote about how Ferrera’s character, Betty Suarez, walked into 16 million people’s lives and how the Latino community stood behind the show.

“Twenty years ago today, Betty Suarez walked into Mode and 16 million people were watching

The Latino community stood behind this show from the very first night, and it changed what was possible on American television,” Salma wrote in the caption.

Salma said she is “proud” of the actress and the ones who made the show.

“America Ferrera was Betty. So proud of her, and of everyone who made this show @americaferrera #UglyBetty.”

“Ugly Betty is an American comedy-drama television series developed by Silvio Horta. It is based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea.

The series follows Betty Suarez, a smart and well-meaning young woman from Queens, New York, who lacks fashion sense but secures a job at a high-end fashion magazine, Mode. As she navigates a glamorous but cutthroat industry, Betty challenges stereotypes and expectations while advancing her career and maintaining close ties to her family.

The show stars America Ferrera as Betty, alongside Eric Mabius, Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Tony Plana, Michael Urie, and Becki Newton.

A Hindi adaptation of the show, titled Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, was made in India. It stars Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Parmeet Sethi and Gaurav Gera among many others.

The show follows Jassi, an average-looking girl, lands up a job a leading fashion agency headed by Armaan Suri. Though brilliant, she faces several challenges at her workplace.

--IANS

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