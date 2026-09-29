Adivi Sesh on women's safety: Safe workplace, society are spaces where everyone feels respected

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh is lending his voice to the issue of women’s safety, in association with Hyderabad Police and shared that he believes equality cannot simply exist as a policy but has to be reflected in everyday interactions.

“Women’s safety is not something that can be addressed only when an incident happens. It needs to be a part of our everyday conversations and the way we conduct ourselves. Each of us has a role to play in creating an environment where women feel respected, heard and safe,” Adivi said.

He added: “As men, especially those with a public platform, we should be willing to speak up, challenge behaviour that is not right and make sure that equality is reflected in our actions, not just our words."

The actor believes men, particularly those in positions of influence, have an important role to play in creating safer and more equal spaces.

"A safe workplace and A safe society are spaces where everyone feels respected, valued and comfortable speaking up.”

“I’m glad to extend my support to this important cause and would like to thank the Hyderabad Police for taking this initiative and giving me the opportunity to be a part of the conversation and contribute in whatever way I can."

Through his association with Hyderabad Police, Adivi is using his public platform to initiate the conversation around women’s safety and encourage greater awareness.

Adivi was last seen in Dacoit, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

It traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

--IANS

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