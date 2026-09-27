Saksham Dayma on working with Kareena Kapoor , Prithviraj Sukumaran in ‘Daayra’: ‘Neither of them made me feel intimidated’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Saksham Dayma opened up about his experience of working alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film ‘Daayra.’

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he said that neither of the actors made him feel intimidated on set. Saksham said the atmosphere during the shoot was comfortable and collaborative, which allowed him to work with the two accomplished actors without feeling overwhelmed. He shared, “Every day I worked with them was a different learning experience. What I appreciated most was that neither of them made the experience intimidating. There was a very comfortable and collaborative atmosphere on set, and that allowed me to simply listen, respond, and grow as an actor.”

Talking about working with Prithviraj, Saksham mentioned, “Prithviraj sir has a very strong screen presence, and I learnt a lot simply by being present in scenes with him. He is also a director, so he is very involved with the details of a scene, from the dialogue and situation to the emotion of the moment. At the same time, he is extremely warm and takes care of everyone around him.”

He also recalled a particularly memorable experience while shooting the film’s encounter sequence. “We were shooting in Palghar in mid-December and had 10–12 water tankers arranged for the rain sequence. It turned out to be an extremely cold night, and we were shooting in an open field while getting completely drenched. After every take, we would be shivering. Prithviraj sir could have easily stayed near a heater, but he chose to stay there with us throughout. That moment made me realize that a big star doesn't become one just because of stardom; it is also about how you treat the people around you,” he recalled.

Describing Kareena’s approach to acting, Saksham added, “She is extremely instinctive, but you can tell there is a lot of preparation behind that instinct. Even in quieter moments, there is so much happening in her performance.”

Speaking about his character, Saksham mentioned, “Ibrahim is someone who is extremely committed to his team and has complete faith in Raman. He genuinely believes that he is doing his duty and protecting society. Playing someone with such a strong belief system, while keeping my own perspective aside, was an interesting experience for me.”

Saksham Dayma played the role of Inspector Ibrahim Ansari in “Daayra.” Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was released in theatres on September 18.

--IANS

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