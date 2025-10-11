October 11, 2025 2:43 PM हिंदी

Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog to star in Marathi series titled ‘Baai Tujhyapayi’

Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog to star in Marathi series titled ‘Baai Tujhyapayi’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actors Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Siddhesh Dhuri and Shivraj Waichal will be seen starring the upcoming Marathi series titled ‘Baai Tujhyapayi’, which highlights the fight against superstition and the pursuit of education.

The show also stars Vibhavari Deshpande, Gautami Kachi, Anil Kamble, and Anil More in pivotal roles.

Adapted from Tamil series 'Ayali' written by Muthukumar, Baai Tujhyapayi is set in the early 90s in Vesaicha Vadgaon, Baai Tujhyapayi traces the inspiring journey of Ahilya, a spirited young girl determined to challenge oppressive traditions and pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

Anchored in themes of education, equality, and empowerment, the series sheds light on the struggles of countless women silenced by superstition and societal norms.

Nipun Dharmadhikari, Director of the series, said in a statement: “Baai Tujhyapayi is very close to my heart because it speaks of the courage it takes to stand up against centuries of blind faith. Through Ahilya’s story, we want to remind audiences that change often begins with one determined voice.”

Written by Nikhil Khaire and Mukta Bamthe, the series will premiere exclusively on ZEE5.

Talking about the show, Producer Keyur Godse Sixteen by Sixty-Four productions shared, “With Baai Tujhyapayi, our goal was to tell a rooted story that feels both authentic and universal. While the setting is rural Maharashtra in the 90s, the themes of equality, freedom, and education are still extremely relevant today.”

Hema V.R., Business Head, Marathi ZEE5, said, “At ZEE5, our focus is on championing content that sparks conversations and creates impact, and ‘Baai Tujhyapayi’ reflects this vision. The first ‘why’ is never easy — but it is always the most powerful. Baai Tujhyapayi captures that moment of courage when a young girl chooses to question rather than conform.”

“I’m proud that Marathi ZEE5 is championing narratives that reflect our reality, challenge norms, and celebrate strength.” By collaborating with strong storytellers like Nipun Dharmadhikari and a talented cast, we are proud to present - a story that will not just entertain but also awaken.”

“Baai Tujhyapayi” will soon stream on ZEE5.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi discusses India’s AI advancement, innovation with Qualcomm CEO

PM Modi discusses India’s AI advancement, innovation with Qualcomm CEO

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan questions Tanya Mittal over playing sympathy card

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan questions Tanya Mittal over playing sympathy card

US Ambassador-designate Gor and FS Misri have 'productive exchange' on India–US ties

US Ambassador-designate Gor and FS Misri have 'productive exchange' on India–US ties

Mark Hamill says his opinion on AI actors

Mark Hamill says his opinion on AI actors

Northeast not periphery but pulsating heart of India’s growth story: PM Modi

Northeast not periphery but pulsating heart of India’s growth story: PM Modi

Big B’s 83rd birthday: Anupam Kher reveals Big B’s advice which set the trajectory of his career

Big B’s 83rd birthday: Anupam Kher reveals Big B’s advice which set the trajectory of his career

IMF loans leave Pak trapped in cycle of financing sans fixing amid discrepancies: Report

IMF loans leave Pak trapped in cycle of financing sans fixing amid discrepancies: Report

Rishab Shetty is grateful for Suniel Shetty's 'love and support' for Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty is grateful for Suniel Shetty's 'love and support' for Kantara: Chapter 1

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor meets EAM Jaishankar, discusses 'significant' bilateral ties

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor meets EAM Jaishankar, discusses 'significant' bilateral ties

Prabhas, Kajol, Ajay Devgn & others wish Big B as he celebrates his 83 birthday

Prabhas, Kajol, Ajay Devgn & others wish Big B as he celebrates his 83 birthday