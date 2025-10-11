Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog to star in Marathi series titled ‘Baai Tujhyapayi’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actors Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Siddhesh Dhuri and Shivraj Waichal will be seen starring the upcoming Marathi series titled ‘Baai Tujhyapayi’, which highlights the fight against superstition and the pursuit of education.

The show also stars Vibhavari Deshpande, Gautami Kachi, Anil Kamble, and Anil More in pivotal roles.

Adapted from Tamil series 'Ayali' written by Muthukumar, Baai Tujhyapayi is set in the early 90s in Vesaicha Vadgaon, Baai Tujhyapayi traces the inspiring journey of Ahilya, a spirited young girl determined to challenge oppressive traditions and pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

Anchored in themes of education, equality, and empowerment, the series sheds light on the struggles of countless women silenced by superstition and societal norms.

Nipun Dharmadhikari, Director of the series, said in a statement: “Baai Tujhyapayi is very close to my heart because it speaks of the courage it takes to stand up against centuries of blind faith. Through Ahilya’s story, we want to remind audiences that change often begins with one determined voice.”

Written by Nikhil Khaire and Mukta Bamthe, the series will premiere exclusively on ZEE5.

Talking about the show, Producer Keyur Godse Sixteen by Sixty-Four productions shared, “With Baai Tujhyapayi, our goal was to tell a rooted story that feels both authentic and universal. While the setting is rural Maharashtra in the 90s, the themes of equality, freedom, and education are still extremely relevant today.”

Hema V.R., Business Head, Marathi ZEE5, said, “At ZEE5, our focus is on championing content that sparks conversations and creates impact, and ‘Baai Tujhyapayi’ reflects this vision. The first ‘why’ is never easy — but it is always the most powerful. Baai Tujhyapayi captures that moment of courage when a young girl chooses to question rather than conform.”

“I’m proud that Marathi ZEE5 is championing narratives that reflect our reality, challenge norms, and celebrate strength.” By collaborating with strong storytellers like Nipun Dharmadhikari and a talented cast, we are proud to present - a story that will not just entertain but also awaken.”

“Baai Tujhyapayi” will soon stream on ZEE5.

--IANS

dc/