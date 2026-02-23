Saiyami Kher: Portraying vulnerability is far more challenging

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher, who is all set to showcase her softer side in filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming yet-untitled social drama, feels that sometimes portraying vulnerability is far more challenging.

Speaking about the role, Saiyami told IANS: “I’ve played characters that are physically very demanding for a long time, and those roles have shaped me a lot as an actor. This film is very different. It’s softer, more emotional, and relies heavily on internal journeys rather than external action.”

“That was what attracted me to it. Sometimes portraying vulnerability is far more challenging, and I was keen to explore that space again,” said the actress about the film, which also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Saiyami recently wrapped up shooting for “Haiwaan” starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, the film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Akshay, and Saif after 18 years.

Saiyami was last seen in Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, along with Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Jaat follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face to face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, sparking a battle between the two.

Born in Maharashtra, Saiyami, whose elder sister is also a Marathi actress, made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rey in 2015 and her Hindi debut with Mirzya in 2016. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed Mirzya, and also featured actor Harshvardhan Kapoor

Saiyami has since appeared in Mauli, Choked, Wild Dog and Ghoomer. She has also starred in the streaming series Special OPS and Faadu.

--IANS

dc/