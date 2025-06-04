Saiyami Kher bonds over sports, fitness and food with Manchester United stars in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress-fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher bonded over sports, fitness and food with renowned Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana during their visit to Mumbai.

The four had an engaging conversation on topics ranging from football and scuba diving to cricket, endurance training , and overall fitness.

Saiyami said: “Getting to spend time with Diogo, Harry and Andre was so inspiring. I’ve always been a huge admirer of their commitment to the game and the kind of discipline it takes to be at the top of their sport.”

“Just the night before they played a match, and yet they were here, so full of energy and positivity!”

The actress said that they talked about “how they keep themselves motivated during the off-season, what routines they follow.”

She added: “I was completely blown away listening to their training plans. Diogo and I chatted about diving, the film world and the craze for both football and cricket in India.”

In other news, the actress is all set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with a yet-to-be-titled film. She will be seen sharing screen space with actor Roshan Mathew once again.

A source close to the project had earlier said that Saiyami has been keen on doing a Malayalam film for a while and that she has always been drawn to cinema that “prioritises strong storytelling, and this script immediately stood out to her.”

The source added that: “Pairing with Roshan Mathew in a performance-driven role felt like the perfect next step.”

Saiyami previously worked with Roshan in the 2020 Anurag Kashyap directed drama film “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai”, which also stars Rajshri Deshpande and Amruta Subhash.

Her latest work includes the Sunny Deol-starrer high octane actioner Jaat, which has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in lead roles alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

