3rd Test: Conway, Latham set 462-run target for West Indies on Day 4

Mount Maunganui, Dec 21 (IANS) Devon Conway and Tom Latham shone bright once again, thanks to their 192-run partnership, as New Zealand posted a mammoth 462-run target for the West Indies to chase. With just three sessions in hand, the visitors will walk into Day 5 with a mammoth task ahead.

West Indies’ start to Day 4 of the third and final Test against New Zealand was dull as they lost a wicket in just the second over of the day after continuing from their overnight score of 381/6. With Shai Hope fit and available to bat, he made his way into the field but his innings was cut short by Jacob Duffy in the fourth over of the day as the visitors were reduced to 390/8.

Kavem Hodge and Jayden Seales looked to stretch through the session and cut the hosts’ lead short, but Ajaz Patel and Michael Rae dismissed Seales and Kemar Roach as the Windies closed their first innings at 420/10.

New Zealand only allowed the visitors to add 39 more runs to their overnight score and took the remaining four wickets, resulting in a significant 155-run lead. Hodge was the standout for the visitors with his unbeaten 275-ball 123.

The hosts ended the session on a high note, as after dishing out the West Indies, Devon Conway and Tom Latham started nicely and looked in sublime touch yet again as their side stretched the lead to 190 runs at the end of the second session.

The opening pair went on to share another century partnership and added 192 runs to the first wicket. New Zealand notched up 157 runs in the second session, courtesy of Conway’s ton and Latham’s 80, before tea was taken.

Conway (100) etched his name into history with a rare and outstanding feat as he became the first New Zealander to score both a double-century and a century in a Test match. He followed up his magnificent 227 in the first innings with a composed 100 in the second, reaching the milestone shortly before tea on Day 4.

This century was Conway’s seventh in Test cricket, further underlining his consistency at the highest level. The left-hander was eventually dismissed on the third ball after tea when Jayden Seales made a great catch at deep mid-wicket off Kavem Hodge.

Latham (101) was also dismissed soon after reaching the three-figure mark, with the same duo of Hodge and Seales doing the work for the Windies. Kane Williamson (40*) and Rachin Ravindra (46*) then played beautiful knocks. They tried to race to their respective half-centuries, but Latham signalled for declaration as the hosts posted a 462-run target for the visitors to chase.

John Campbell and Brandon King opened the final innings for the Windies, aiming not to lose a wicket in that final hour, and they accomplished just that as the visitors finished at 43/0 at stumps.

They have all 10 wickets remaining ahead of Day 5, and a mammoth 418 to chase. While a win seems unlikely at this stage, a draw looks achievable. The cracks are causing some variable bounce, but King and Campbell managed to see out the first 16 overs without much trouble. King played with regal strokeplay, carrying his form from the first innings, whereas Campbell concentrated more on defence.

Both teams will now head into the final day aiming for a win. While a win for New Zealand would take the series 2-0 in their favour, a West Indies victory would lead to a 1-1 draw after the first game in Christchurch ended in a stalemate.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 575/8 & 306/2 dec (Tom Latham 101, Devon Conway 100; Kavem Hodge 2-80) lead West Indies 420 & 43/0 (Brandon King 37*, John Campbell 2*) by 418 runs.

--IANS

vi/