Saints support 'banning' entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri, share views on Prayagraj Magh mela row

Ayodhya, Jan 19 (IANS) Hindu saints and seers, including Jagadguru from Ayodhya Dham, have unanimously welcomed the decision to 'ban' the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, a world-famous pilgrimage city.

They also elicited their views on the uproar and fracas that allegedly broke out between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and police personnel during Mauni Amavasya Snan at the ongoing Magh mela.

Mahant Sitaram Das of Saket Bhawan temple said, "Stopping the Shankaracharya’s palanquin on the day of Mauni Amavasya was absolutely wrong; however, there were some who wanted to bring bad name to the auspicious event, also defame the organisers as well as the government.

“I will request Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand to understand that certain anti-social elements are already trying to defame the nation, culture, and the government. This is the time to act with restraint,” he added, while urging the administration to act against the culprits.

Commenting on the decision to restrict the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri, he said, “This decision is highly commendable because Maa Ganga is our revered goddess, and non-Hindus have no faith connected to that place. The government took this decision a bit late, but it is a very good decision.”

Karan Das Maharaj said, “Whatever happened with Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Mauni Amavasya was absolutely wrong. The Akhara Parishad will definitely take this matter seriously. Such behaviour with sadhus on the sacred land of Prayagraj is unacceptable. I urge the UP government to conduct a high-level inquiry and take strict action against the culprits.”

Regarding the ban on the entry of non-Hindus in Haridwar, he said, “People of certain community are spreading jihad in every direction, and protecting Maa Ganga is the duty of every Hindu. We all welcome this decision.”

Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das said, “The day of Mauni Amavasya holds special significance from the perspective of bathing rituals, and lakhs of devotees came for the holy dip. Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand was not stopped from taking a dip in the river by the administration; his chariot was stopped. During the bathing period, there is heavy congestion, and if any mishap had happened, who would have been responsible? That is why he was stopped. But now he is falsely accusing the Yogi government of taking revenge. Such words from Sadhus and saints do not look good.”

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said, “Wherever there are Hindu religious places, the entry of non-Hindus should be restricted. Recently, some Jihadis from Kashmir were seen entering the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and offering Namaz. Apart from this, they try to contaminate vegetables and food. These places are symbols of our faith. The decision to ban non-Hindus is absolutely correct.”

--IANS

mr/uk