August 25, 2025 12:40 AM हिंदी

Saints slam Swami Rambhadracharya’s ‘indecent remarks’ on Premanand Maharaj

Saints slam Swami Rambhadracharya’s ‘indecent statement’ on Premanand Maharaj

Ayodhya/Ujjain, Aug 24 (IANS) The Saint community has expressed displeasure over the remarks made by spiritual guru Swami Rambhadracharya on Premanand Maharaj.

Many prominent saints have criticised his statement, calling it “against the values of Sanatan Dharma”.

Deveshcharya Maharaj of Siddhpeeth Hanumangarhi condemned the statement of Swami Rambhadracharya and said, "Such words are not in accordance with his position. Swami Rambhadracharya is a highly revered saint and has the highest position in Sanatan Dharma. The use of such language is absolutely inappropriate. Restraint and decent behaviour is expected from saints."

Similarly, Sitaram Das Maharaj described this comment as a sign of narrow-mindedness. He said, "Saint Premanand is an inspiration for millions of youth. Swami Rambhadracharya should have avoided making such a statement."

He further said that the duty of saints is to unite society, not to create controversy. “Such things cannot be supported. Saints should exercise restraint in their behaviour and speech, so that the dignity of Sanatan Dharma is maintained,” he added.

Mahant Raju Das, priest of Hanumangarhi temple, also expressed his opinion on this issue. He said, "Both Swami Rambhadracharya and Premanand Maharaj are great saints. Such statements should be avoided, as they give a wrong message to society. I urge the saints to maintain mutual respect and harmony."

Mahant Rameshwar Das Maharaj, president of Ujjain Akhara Parishad, also termed this comment as inappropriate. He said, "Saints should stay away from such comments. Swami Rambhadracharya's statement is not in accordance with the dignity of Sanatan Dharma. Instead of unnecessary statements, I urge the saint community to give the message of unity and peace to the country and society."

At the same time, Mahant Vishal Das Maharaj, calling this matter an internal issue of the saints, suggested that both the saints should sit together and resolve the dispute through talks. He said, "Both are venerable. If there is any difference of opinion, it should be resolved amicably."

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya’s critical statements challenging Premanand Maharaj's knowledge and popularity sparked controversy.

Rambhadracharya said, "I challenge Premanand ji to speak even one word of Sanskrit in front of me, or explain the meaning of the Sanskrit shlokas I have said."

--IANS

uk

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court fully supports SIR process, further strengthened the EC: Advocate Siddhant Kumar (Photo: IANS)

Supreme Court fully supports SIR process, further strengthened the EC: Advocate Siddhant Kumar

Salman Khan launches ‘Big Boss 19’ with an unimpressive line-up of contestants

Salman Khan launches ‘Big Boss 19’ with an unimpressive line-up of contestants

Anurag Thakur’s cosmic curveball sparks lively debate on National Space Day

Anurag Thakur’s cosmic curveball sparks lively debate on National Space Day

PM Modi urges youth to lead ‘Swadeshi Movement’ to strengthen India's self-reliance

PM Modi urges youth to lead ‘Swadeshi Movement’ to strengthen India's self-reliance

Bad weather in Guwahati: Assam CM’s flight among 5 planes makes emergency landing at Agartala airport

Bad weather in Guwahati: Assam CM’s flight among 5 planes makes emergency landing at Agartala airport

Saints slam Swami Rambhadracharya’s ‘indecent statement’ on Premanand Maharaj

Saints slam Swami Rambhadracharya’s ‘indecent remarks’ on Premanand Maharaj

Solar energy transforms farming in Gujarat as farmers hail PM-KUSUM Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Solar energy transforms farming in Gujarat as farmers hail PM-KUSUM Yojana

Beneficiaries laud PM Modi as PMEGP empowers rural entrepreneurs in Neemuch

Beneficiaries laud PM Modi as PMEGP empowers rural entrepreneurs in Neemuch

Aneet Padda shares her version of the ‘Saiyaara’ song: 'Singing may be rusty but the love isn’

Aneet Padda shares her version of the ‘Saiyaara’ song: 'Singing may be rusty but the love isn’

Accountability to be ensured in every development project, says UP CM (Yogi Adityanath's X account)

Accountability to be ensured in every development project, says UP CM