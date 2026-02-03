SAIL records highest-ever sales with 16 pc growth in FY26 so far

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), one of the country’s largest steel-making companies and a Maharatna public sector enterprise, on Tuesday announced it has achieved its highest-ever cumulative sales during the April to January period of the current financial year.

The company recorded total sales of 16.6 million tonnes during this period in FY 2025–26, showing a strong growth of 16 per cent compared to 14.3 million tonnes in the same period last financial year, according to the official statement.

This marks the best sales performance in SAIL’s history for these months. SAIL also delivered its best-ever sales figures for the month of January.

“The company achieved record dispatches from plants, expanded door delivery volumes and enhanced warehouse sales, underscoring its strong focus on customer-centricity and logistics efficiency while deepening market penetration,” it added.

In January 2026, the company sold 1.84 million tonnes of steel, which is more than 10 per cent higher than the 1.68 million tonnes sold in January last financial year.

The strong sales performance helped the company reduce its inventory by around 0.25 million tonnes.

It also led to a significant reduction in borrowings, improving the company’s financial position.

According to the company, the record achievements were seen across several areas such as sales, dispatches, cash collections and customer deliveries.

SAIL increased the volume of steel delivered directly to customers’ locations, expanded warehouse-based sales and improved dispatches from its plants.

These improvements reflect the company’s focus on better logistics and customer service.

The marketing team played a key role in driving these results by strengthening market reach and meeting business targets.

With consistent growth and strong operational performance, SAIL continues to strengthen its role as a major contributor to India’s infrastructure and industrial development.

--IANS

pk