Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused files bail application, calls FIR fictitious

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Mohammed Shariful Islam (30), who allegedly attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai, earlier in January this year, has filed a bail application.

He has claimed that the FIR against him is nothing but a "fictional story”, and is not rooted in reality as it lacks credible evidence.

The court has scheduled the next hearing on July 21. Islam, 30, is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. The accused, in his bail plea filed through advocate Vipul Dushing, claimed that he is innocent and has no previous criminal record.

The investigation into the incident is almost complete, his petition said. Now only the filing of the charge sheet is left. It also said that crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and call records, are already with the prosecution. The plea further said that there is no threat of tampering of evidence or influencing witnesses.

He said in a statement, “The present FIR is nothing but a fictitious story of the complainant. Hence, the accused is seeking bail”.

The application has also raised concerns over the legality of the arrest and stated violation of Section 47 of the Indian Civil Defence Code (BNSS), as per this provision, the arrested person must be informed about the reasons for his arrest and the right to bail. The case has been adjourned till July 21.

Earlier in January this year, the actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

