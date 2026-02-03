Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi team up for ‘Hum Hindustani’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi will be sharing the screen in the upcoming streaming title ‘Hum Hindustani’. The film is set in newly independent India, where a team of officials battle chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation’s very first democratic election, inspired by true events.

The team of Hum Hindustani shared, "At the heart of Hum Hindustani lies one of the most defining promises of a newly independent India, the right to vote. Telling the story of the country’s first democratic election through the eyes of those on the ground has been both a responsibility and a privilege”.

“It is a story of belief, courage and collective effort that shaped the nation we know today. We are immensely proud to bring Rahul Dholakia’s vision to Netflix and to present this landmark chapter of Indian history with the scale and ambition it deserves, for audiences in India and far beyond”, they added.

This marks the first time when Saif and Pratik will share the screen. While Pratik has built a steady OTT portfolio over the years, Saif made his OTT debut back in 2018 with ‘Sacred Games’ when the streaming medium was still making inroads in India.

Saif had his homecoming to Netflix last year with the streaming film ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’. Pratik was earlier seen in the role of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in the film ‘Phule’, which made a huge noise over censorship.

Meanwhile, Saif has ‘Haiwaan’ in the pipeline in which he will be reuniting with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar after 17 years. Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster. ‘Haiwaan’ is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

--IANS

aa/