Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone & Diana Penty's 'Cocktail' to re-release in theatres on this date

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone's beloved romantic comedy, "Cocktail" will be reaching the cinema halls once again this month.

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the movie is gearing up for a re-release on May 30.

The announcement poster that read, "Veronica, Gautam, Meera—their friendship, their love, their story—back on the big screen!" was shared on social media along with the caption, "The iconic trio is back! Experience the unforgettable journey of Cocktail once again with our Curated Shows. Cocktail re-releasing at PVR INOX on May 30!"

Apart from Saif, Deepika, and Diana, "Cocktail" also saw Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda, Tina Desai, Manoj Pahwa, and Mia Uyeda in prominent roles.

Initially released in the cinema halls on July 13, 2012, "Cocktail" shares the tale of three friends Gautam Kapoor (Saif), Meera (Diana), and Veronica (Deepika). Their friendship is put to the test when Gautam falls in love with Meera.

The project which marked Diana's Bollywood debut was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali.

Backed by Saif and Dinesh Vijan under their respective banners Illuminati Films and Maddock Films along with Eros International, "Cocktail" enjoys soundtracks jointly scored by Pritam, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Salim––Sulaiman.

With camera work by Anil Mehta, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, the movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012.

Before this, another one of Saif's much-appreciated dramas, "Hum Tum" got a re-run at the cinema halls.

Starring Rani Mukerji as the female lead, the romantic entertainer was once again released in the cinema halls on May 16.

Helmed by Kunal Kohli, "Hum Tum" is inspired by the Hollywood classic, "When Harry Met Sally..." starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty's "Dhadkan" was re-released in the cinema halls on May 23.

