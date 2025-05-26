May 26, 2025 8:43 PM हिंदी

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone & Diana Penty's 'Cocktail' to re-release in theatres on this date

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone & Diana Penty's 'Cocktail' to re-release in theatres on this date

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone's beloved romantic comedy, "Cocktail" will be reaching the cinema halls once again this month.

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the movie is gearing up for a re-release on May 30.

The announcement poster that read, "Veronica, Gautam, Meera—their friendship, their love, their story—back on the big screen!" was shared on social media along with the caption, "The iconic trio is back! Experience the unforgettable journey of Cocktail once again with our Curated Shows. Cocktail re-releasing at PVR INOX on May 30!"

Apart from Saif, Deepika, and Diana, "Cocktail" also saw Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda, Tina Desai, Manoj Pahwa, and Mia Uyeda in prominent roles.

Initially released in the cinema halls on July 13, 2012, "Cocktail" shares the tale of three friends Gautam Kapoor (Saif), Meera (Diana), and Veronica (Deepika). Their friendship is put to the test when Gautam falls in love with Meera.

The project which marked Diana's Bollywood debut was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali.

Backed by Saif and Dinesh Vijan under their respective banners Illuminati Films and Maddock Films along with Eros International, "Cocktail" enjoys soundtracks jointly scored by Pritam, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Salim––Sulaiman.

With camera work by Anil Mehta, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, the movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012.

Before this, another one of Saif's much-appreciated dramas, "Hum Tum" got a re-run at the cinema halls.

Starring Rani Mukerji as the female lead, the romantic entertainer was once again released in the cinema halls on May 16.

Helmed by Kunal Kohli, "Hum Tum" is inspired by the Hollywood classic, "When Harry Met Sally..." starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty's "Dhadkan" was re-released in the cinema halls on May 23.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

This is how Wamiqa Gabbi's loved ones reacted after watching 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

This is how Wamiqa Gabbi's loved ones reacted after watching 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Top brass in action: Army, Naval and Air Chiefs tracked Op Sindoor live

Top brass in action: Army, Navy and Air Chiefs tracked Op Sindoor live

Director Sasi to team up with actor Vijay Antony for his next!

Director Sasi to team up with actor Vijay Antony for his next!

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma & Shalini Pandey commence the Kasol leg of 'Rahu Ketu'

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma & Shalini Pandey commence the Kasol leg of 'Rahu Ketu'

Whoever tries to bleed India will be replied in the same language: PM Modi in Bhuj

Whoever tries to bleed India will be replied to in the same language: PM Modi in Bhuj

Anand Pandit says Gujarati superstar Yash’s screen presence, emotional range align perfectly with his kind of cinema

Anand Pandit says Gujarati superstar Yash’s screen presence, emotional range align perfectly with his kind of cinema

In a first, Delhi BJP gets two women as district presidents

In a first, Delhi BJP gets two women as district presidents

MP: Ayushman Bharat scheme turns lifesaver for many residents of Chhindwara

MP: Ayushman Bharat scheme turns lifesaver for many residents of Chhindwara

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter’s graduation from Brown University

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter’s graduation from Brown University

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality