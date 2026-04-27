April 27, 2026 11:02 AM हिंदी

Sai Tamhankar: 'There’s no criterion of what I'll do or not do'

Sai Tamhankar: 'There’s no criterion of what I'll do or not do'

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar, who is currently seen playing the role of Barkha in the latest series “Matka King”, has talked about whether there was a turning point in her career when she consciously decided to start saying no to certain kinds of roles.

Asked Sai, who has showcased her prowess with her work in layered projects such as Hunterrr, Love Sonia, Mimi, India Lockdown and Ground Zero, if there was there a turning point in her career when she consciously decided to start saying no to certain kinds of roles?

The actress, who was a state-level Kabaddi player and has an orange belt in karate.

told IANS: “I think no.”

“This shift comes to you with a certain maturity and a certain number of years in the industry. You finally find your center, and you finally know what kind of work you want to do, what kind of work you want to be known for.”

“And it's a working progress always. It's a continuous process,” the actress, who started her journey with television in supporting roles as she worked in Marathi series.

Sai said that in this process, “I probably have found my center and that's why the shift is visible. But yeah, I want to portray different stuff than I have before. There is no criterion of what I will do or not do as such.”

“But yes, my interests, my choices, my callings have shifted naturally with experience and with practice and with a little bit of maturity.”

Her latest work includes Matka King with Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra. It tells the story of Mumbai in the 1960s, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.

--IANS

dc/

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