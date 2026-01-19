Sai Silks’ Q3 profit falls over 17 pc, revenue drops over 8 pc

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited on Monday reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26).

The company’s net profit dropped to Rs 38 crore in the third quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 46 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also declined by 8.3 per cent to Rs 411 crore, down from Rs 448 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance remained under strain during the quarter. EBITDA fell 12.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 69.8 crore from Rs 79.4 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 17 per cent from 17.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 51.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 61.5 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings per share also slipped to Rs 2.59 from Rs 2.72 a year earlier.

Despite the weaker December quarter, Sai Silks reported a stronger performance for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Net profit for the nine months rose to Rs 108.3 crore, compared with Rs 85.4 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

Revenue for the nine-month period increased to Rs 1,234.6 crore from Rs 1,063.2 crore, supported by better performance in the first half of the financial year.

The company, which operates popular brands such as Kalamandir, Varamahalakshmi and KLM Fashion Mall, continues to invest in store expansion and supply chain infrastructure.

These investments are being supported by funds raised through its initial public offering, even as near-term profitability remains under pressure due to cost trends and demand conditions.

Ahead of the Q3 earnings announcement, Sai Silks shares closed 3.90 per cent higher at Rs 129 on Monday. However, the stock has declined 15.55 per cent over the past one month.

