January 19, 2026 8:16 PM हिंदी

Sai Silks’ Q3 profit falls over 17 pc, revenue drops over 8 pc

Sai Silks’ Q3 profit falls over 17 pc, revenue drops over 8 pc

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited on Monday reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26).

The company’s net profit dropped to Rs 38 crore in the third quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 46 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also declined by 8.3 per cent to Rs 411 crore, down from Rs 448 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance remained under strain during the quarter. EBITDA fell 12.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 69.8 crore from Rs 79.4 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 17 per cent from 17.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 51.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 61.5 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings per share also slipped to Rs 2.59 from Rs 2.72 a year earlier.

Despite the weaker December quarter, Sai Silks reported a stronger performance for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Net profit for the nine months rose to Rs 108.3 crore, compared with Rs 85.4 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

Revenue for the nine-month period increased to Rs 1,234.6 crore from Rs 1,063.2 crore, supported by better performance in the first half of the financial year.

The company, which operates popular brands such as Kalamandir, Varamahalakshmi and KLM Fashion Mall, continues to invest in store expansion and supply chain infrastructure.

These investments are being supported by funds raised through its initial public offering, even as near-term profitability remains under pressure due to cost trends and demand conditions.

Ahead of the Q3 earnings announcement, Sai Silks shares closed 3.90 per cent higher at Rs 129 on Monday. However, the stock has declined 15.55 per cent over the past one month.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump, says ‘Its Mama’s day out’

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump, says ‘Its Mama’s day out’

Japanese PM Takaichi to dissolve House of Representatives on Friday, hold snap election on February 8

Japanese PM Takaichi to dissolve House of Representatives on Friday, hold snap election on Feb 8

Pakistan's Karachi stands deprived of water and energy resources: Report

Pakistan's Karachi stands deprived of water and energy resources: Report

244 special trains carried over 4.5 lakh devotees during Mauni Amavasya: Railway Ministry

244 special trains carried over 4.5 lakh devotees during Mauni Amavasya: Railway Ministry

Yunus says only 71 of 645 incidents involving minorities in Bangladesh in 2025 were communal

Yunus says only 71 of 645 incidents involving minorities in Bangladesh in 2025 were communal

Chinese media outlets in Afghanistan avoid stories about poverty, human rights abuses: Report

Chinese media outlets in Afghanistan avoid stories about poverty, human rights abuses: Report

India’s growth story makes it a natural global powerhouse: New Zealand's Ex PM

India’s growth story makes it a natural global powerhouse: New Zealand's Ex-PM

Saints support 'banning' entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri, share views on Prayagraj Magh mela row

Saints support 'banning' entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri, share views on Prayagraj Magh mela row

Fergus Browning blazes the trail as Harshveer Singh leads India's challenge in high-speed Prologue for the Pune Grand Tour 2026 in Pune on Monday. Photo credit: CFI

Pune Grand Tour 2026: Fergus Browning blazes the trail; Harshveer leads Indian challenge in high-speed Prologue

Kriti Sanon shares the part 1 of sister Nupur Sanon's “shaadi dump”

Kriti Sanon treats fans to sister Nupur Sanon’s pre-wedding festivities in ‘Shaadi Dump Part 1’