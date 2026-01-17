SAI invites applications for 323 assistant coaches across 26 disciplines

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill 323 assistant coach positions across 26 disciplines.

"In pursuit of strengthening India’s human resource base in coaching and athlete support, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has initiated the process of direct recruitment of Assistant Coaches on a regular basis across multiple sporting disciplines.

"For any coach who aspires to grow, contribute, and excel at the highest level, there is no institution better placed than SAI. It offers an unparalleled ecosystem where coaching is supported by sports science, high-performance infrastructure, continuous capacity building, and exposure to elite athletes at national and international levels," Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse posted on LinkedIn.

Assistant coaches will be posted at various regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOE), or training centres across India. They will receive a salary and emoluments according to Level 6 - Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 in Pay Band II (Rs. 9,300 to Rs. 34,800 plus Grade Pay) Rs.4200).

The assistant coach positions need to be filled in the following disciplines: Athletics (28), Archery (12), Badminton (16), Basketball (12), Boxing (19), Canoeing (7), Cycling (12), Fencing (11), Field Hockey (13), Football (12), Gymnastics (12), Handball (6), Judo (6), Kabaddi (6), Kho Kho (2), Rowing (11), Sepak Takraw (3), Shooting (28), Swimming (26), Table Tennis (14), Taekwondo (11), Tennis (8), Volleyball (10), Weightlifting (10), Wrestling (22), and Wushu (6).

The posts will be filled in accordance with the Government of India's reservation policies, including a 33% horizontal reservation for women in each discipline. The maximum age for applicants is 30 years. The essential qualification is either a diploma or an equivalent coaching certification from SAI NSNIS, Patiala, or any other recognised Indian or foreign university. Alternatively, candidates who have participated in Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, or World Championships, and hold a related coaching certificate are also eligible. Additionally, candidates who have received the Dronacharya Award in the relevant discipline qualify for consideration.

The coaches will be selected through a two-stage process: an online computer-based written test followed by a Coaching Ability Test (CAT).

The assistant coach position is the entry-level role in Group 'B' within the Coaches Cadre. Candidates are eligible for promotion to the next Grade in Group A, which includes Coach, Sr. Coach, Chief Coach, and subsequently high-performance coach, according to SAI recruitment rules. Selected candidates may be posted anywhere across India, and their seniority will be recognised on an all-India basis.

--IANS

vi/bc