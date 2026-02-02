Sai Dhanshika: I did all the stunts in 'Yogi Da' myself

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Sai Dhanshika, who plays the lead in director Goutham Krishna's upcoming action entertainer 'Yogi Da', has disclosed that she performed all the stunts in the film herself, without opting for a body double.

At a pre release event organised by the makers of the film, the actress said,“I first performed action in 'Peraanmai', and that experience continues to help me. All the stunt scenes in 'Yogi Da' were performed by me without a body double. If women decide, they can perform stunts just as well as men. Today, crimes against women are increasing. Society often believes that once a woman is physically hurt, she cannot rise again. 'Yogi Da' shows that she can overcome it. We have made this film for women, to the best of our ability."

The actress also took the opportunity to thank her entire team. She said, "My heartfelt thanks goes to my entire team — this would not have been possible without them. Instead of speaking too much, I believe a film should speak through our work."

Dhanshika also pointed out that the title of this film 'Yogi Da' was inspired by the name of the character she played in Rajinikanth's 'Kabali'.

"I played Rajinikanth sir’s daughter in 'Kabali', where my character’s name was ‘Yogi’. That is how 'Yogi Da' began. While deciding the title, we noticed similarities with my Kabali look and action style, so we chose 'Yogi Da'. For Kabali, I actually cut my hair. For this film, I used a wig. After 'Kabali', many women cut their hair inspired by my role and that’s when I realized how deeply a film can impact people," Sai Dhanshika said.

Produced by Senthilkumar under the banner of Sri Monica Cini Films, 'Yogi Da' has been written and directed by Goutham Krishna. Actor Sai Dhanshika plays the lead role in this action-packed film, which is slated for release on February 6 this year.

