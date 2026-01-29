Sai Abhyankkar to score music for Rajkumar Periasamy's film featuring Dhanush

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Music for director Rajkumar Periasamy's upcoming film, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, is to be scored by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, the film's makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "Time’s up. The SAI-lence breaks. Excited to have the sensational @SaiAbhyankkar as the music composer for #D55. D55 - A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A brand new collaboration loading."

Sai Abhyankkar responded to the post of the production house saying,"Super excited and pumped working with @dhanushkraja sir on #D55! My dream collaboration @Rajkumar_KP , dear sir thank you so much !! This is gonna be a very special cooking and thank you dear @theSreyas anna. @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios GIG"

Director Rajkumar Periasamy too welcomed the young music sensation on board the unit of the film, which is tentatively being referred to as #D55. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "You are a Wonder-kid Sai! Excited to have you on board for #D55 as the music composer my brother. God bless you dear @SaiAbhyankkar. Thank you dear @DhanushKRaja sir. #D55 A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. @theSreyas @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @sandy_sashr @vishurams."

The film has triggered huge excitement as the makers have already disclosed that this film will be a magnum opus. It may be recalled that only a week ago, another production house called R Take Studios had announced that it was joining hands with Wunderbar Films for producing this film.

For the unaware, Sai Abhyankkar, who is just 20 years old, only recently made his debut in Malayalam film music with 'Balti' after having swiftly ascended the ranks in the Tamil film music industry.

Considered a music sensation, Sai Abhyankkar shot to limelight after his independent single, ‘Katchi Sera’, went viral on social media. It did not take long for Tamil film directors to spot the young talent and soon, Sai had a list of big films that he was working on.

Young Sai is already scoring the music for Simbu's film that is being directed by director Ramkumar Balakrishnan. He has also been roped in to score music for Suriya’s 45th film and has been signed to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film with Mythri Movie Makers.

More importantly, he will be composing music for Allu Arjun’s upcoming magnum opus that is to be directed by Atlee, better known as AA22XA6. Now, he is to score music for Rajkumar Periasamy's film with Dhanush.

--IANS

mkr/