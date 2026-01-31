Sahil Anand calls working with a cow in 'Godaan' one of his most challenging experiences

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Sahil Anand called working with a cow in his forthcoming drama "Godaan" as one of the most challenging phases of his career.

He admitted that shooting with a baby cow was a mental challenge.

"I had to surrender myself to her silence," he shared.

Sahil revealed that he chose to go with the flow during the shoot, fully aware that working with a cow would not be easy.

“It was already difficult because it was a cow, and on top of that, she was a baby cow, very naughty, “he said.

Talking about his shoot experience, Sahil explained that the cow never behaved the same way during takes.

“She would do exactly what she wanted. When the camera was on, she would shy away, turn her face, run, jump, eat, drink water, or sometimes even relieve herself in the middle of a scene. It was funny at times, but also very challenging", he explained.

Sahil stated that the process required mental strength and patience.

“I never got frustrated. From day one, I decided to let her take her time. When she was ready, I would give my shot", the actor said.

Sahil further disclosed that some of the scenes took an extraordinary amount of time to shoot, as one was unable to control how the animal would behave.

“Sometimes it took 20 takes or even hours just to get one expression or a simple look. There were moments when she wouldn’t look at me at all, she would just run away or get distracted,” he recalled.

Terming it a mental game, Sahil said the experience taught him restraint and calm.

“It was very tough, but it also changed the way I approach acting. Working with the cow required patience, understanding, and emotional control", he concluded.

"Godaan" is slated to release in the cinema halls on February 6.

--IANS

pm/