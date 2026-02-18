February 18, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

Sahil Anand asks 'Why can’t cow also be our National Animal?' after his 'Godaan' experience

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Sahil Anand revealed that working with a baby cow in his latest project "Godaan" left a lasting emotional impact on him.

He shared that what began as a professional commitment gradually turned into a meaningful journey of reflection and connection.

While working with the animal for weeks, Sahil discovered a “quiet strength” in their presence.

Talking about the same, he shared, “There is something incredibly calming about them. They are gentle, patient, and full of silent love. They don’t demand attention, yet their presence is deeply comforting."

Sahil said that for him, the cow emerged as a symbol of resilience wrapped in softness. He described them as "a being that gives endlessly without seeking recognition."

Reflecting on the longstanding cultural and spiritual relevance of cows in the country, he added, "For centuries, cows have been closely associated with nurturing energy, sustainability, and agricultural support. From contributing to rural livelihoods to holding sacred significance for millions, their role in Indian society remains profound."

Addressing the broader symbolism of animals in national identity, Sahil clarified that his reflections are not about replacing India’s national animal, the Bengal tiger, which represents strength and pride.

Instead, he poses a thoughtful question about expanding the idea of honour.

“Strength can be fierce like a tiger, but it can also be calm and giving like a cow,” he went on to explain.

Previously, Sahil spoke about the various challenges they faced while shooting with a cow in "Godaan".

He revealed that some of the scenes took an extraordinary amount of time to shoot, as one was not able to control how the animal would behave.

“Sometimes it took 20 takes or even hours just to get one expression or a simple look. There were moments when she wouldn’t look at me at all, she would just run away or get distracted,” he recalled.

--IANS

pm/

