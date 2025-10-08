Sagarika Ghatge wishes husband Zaheer Khan on birthday: "So lucky I get to call you mine"

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge recently penned a touching birthday note for her husband and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, sharing a series of intimate photos on social media.

The caption read, “To my best friend, the most amazing dad, and the kindest person I know, I am so lucky I get to call you mine. Thank you for your patience, your advice, for keeping us grounded, and for being our calm in the chaos. You have no idea how lucky we are to have you. Happy birthday to our whole world; we love you so much.”

In the first image, Zaheer and Sagarika were seen enjoying a swim together against the backdrop of a serene sunset and palm trees. Both looked relaxed and happy as they posed, capturing a candid holiday.

The other picture showed Zaheer lying on the bed while holding their son Fateh in his arms, highlighting the former cricketer's softer side as a doting father. The third image captured the couple in Paris posing under the iconic Eiffel Tower, underlining their shared love for travel. In another photo shared by Sagarika, Zaheer was seen sitting in a golf cart with baby Fateh in his lap, both wearing summer outfits, which added a playful and candid vibe to the photo.

In another photo shared by Sagarika, Zaheer was seen holding his son close with baby Fateh dressed in a pink shirt as a father-son duo shared a tender moment. The final image featured Sagarika planting a kiss on her son's cheek while Zaheer looked on smiling as the family pulled together outdoors.

For the uninitiated, Sagarika Ghatge, popularly remembered for her role in "Chak De India", hails from the royal family of Kolhapur and is often referred to as a princess. The couple got married in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2022.

--IANS

rd/