Sagar Bhatia makes everyone grove during his homecoming Delhi concert

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Singer Sagar Bhatia marked a heartfelt homecoming with his phenomenal performance in the National Capital.

Sagar Wali Qawwali brought the house down at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium. His Delhi performance was a part of India’s biggest Qawwali tour.

Sagar started the evening with a soulful rendition of "Sanson Ki Mala", slowly shifting to hits like "Sanu Ik Pal, "Biba", "Kabira", "Kamleya", "Saibo", "Kun Faya Kun", and "Ranjha".

The ambiance was enhanced with melodies like "Tumhe Dillagi", "Saiyon Ni", "Kive Mukhde To", and "Halka Halka Suroor".

Maintaining the beautiful atmosphere, he concluded the night with "Akhiyan Udeek Diyan / Thagiyaan."

For the unversed, Delhi holds a very special place in Sagar's heart as it is where his musical journey commenced.

The singer received a small amount of 20 rupees for strumming a guitar during a satsang. It might also be interesting to know that Sagar has not had any formal training but learned everything on the job. The stage turned into his textbooks.

Talking about his performance, Sagar shared, "I’m a Delhi boy who started with a second-hand guitar and a dream. Last night wasn’t just a show—it was a reminder of everything this city has given me and continues to give."

"This city taught me how to hustle and how to believe in myself. To stand on that stage, in front of people who speak your language, and feel your journey, that is pure magic. And I’ll never stop being grateful for it."

As part of the ongoing musical tour, Sagar Wali Qawwali will make its next stop in Mumbai on June 14. This will be followed by a performance in Bangalore on June 21. The tour will also include performances in Jaipur on June 22, and Indore on June 28.

--IANS

pm/