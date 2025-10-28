October 28, 2025 1:39 PM हिंदी

Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case: Victim’s lawyer issues official statement

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) In the latest development in the Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case, the victim’s lawyer, Nishant Johri, has issued an official statement addressing the matter.

The statement underscores a firm commitment to seeking justice and urges restraint from speculative reporting as the investigation continues. Johri emphasized faith in the legal process, assuring that the case will be pursued with utmost seriousness and respect for due procedure. In the statement, Advocate Nishant Johri, representing the complainant, reaffirmed their intent to pursue all lawful avenues to ensure accountability.

He was quoted as saying, “We remain committed to pursuing every lawful course of action to ensure that justice is rightfully served. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be making any further comments at this stage. We also respectfully urge members of the media to exercise sensitivity and discretion in their reporting, keeping in mind the dignity, privacy, and emotional well-being of the victim involved.”

For the unversed, Sanghvi, widely recognized as one half of the popular composer duo Sachin–Jigar, was arrested earlier this week after a woman filed a sexual assault complaint against him. He was later released on bail, and the case is now under judicial review.

According to police officials, the singer and music composer was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman after allegedly promising her a role in a music album and marriage. The complainant, a woman in her 20s, stated that she first came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024 after he sent her a message on Instagram. The singer-composer reportedly promised her an opportunity in his music project, and the two soon began communicating over the phone.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Sanghvi later called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

However, Aditya Mithe, the lawyer representing Sachin Sanghvi, denied the allegations made by the complainant. In a statement to the media, Mithe asserted that the claims mentioned in the FIR were baseless and lacked any substantial evidence, adding that there were no merits to the case.

--IANS

ps/

