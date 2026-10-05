Sachin-Jigar on reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana for ‘Udta Teer’: ‘We wanted to do something fresh’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have opened up about reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana for their latest track ‘Udta Teer’, saying they wanted to explore a fresh sound and bring a completely different energy to the song.

Speaking about reuniting with Ayushmann and the experience of working on the track, Jigar said, “There’s always something exciting about coming back together with Ayushmann because we’ve shared a really fun musical journey over the years.”

“With ‘Choozay’, we wanted to do something that felt fresh and had a completely different energy. Getting to sing on it myself and collaborate with Emiway made the experience even more exciting. It’s a very different space for us, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how audiences react to it.”

Sachin-Jigar and Ayushmann Khurrana have reunited musically with ‘Udta Teer’, with the film’s latest track ‘Choozay’ released today. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features Jigar alongside rapper Emiway Bantai.

The collaboration also marks another reunion between Ayushmann and Sachin-Jigar, who previously came together for “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.” The duo composed the film’s music and the ‘Bala’ actor lent his voice to “Maafi.”

‘Choozay’ combines Sachin-Jigar’s music with Emiway Bantai’s rap and Jigar’s vocals. The collaboration brings together the duo’s Bollywood sound with Emiway’s contemporary hip-hop style, giving the track a fresh and different feel.

Ayushmann Khurrana stars as Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe in key roles.

‘Udta Teer’ is set to hit theatres on October 23 after its original release date of October 9 was pushed back.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster announcing its revised release date. The decision gave the film a clearer release window and a stronger theatrical run, avoiding a clash for screens in a crowded market.

The release was pushed to allow the film to attract better footfall in theatres after films such as ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ and ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ completed their theatrical runs.

--IANS

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