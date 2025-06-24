Sachet, Parampara became a reference point for Ahaan and Aneet: Mohit Suri

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) As the makers of “Saiyaara” dropped the fourth song “Humsafar” from the film, the director Mohit Suri said debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spent a lot of time closely observing the process of musical duo Sachet-Parampara, who created the number.

Mohit reveals Humsafar is a deeply special song for him because Sachet-Parampara became reference points for his lead pair Ahaan and Aneet.

He said: “Sachet & Parampara became a reference point for Ahaan and Aneet to see how two people can get inspired by each other and make music! So, Ahaan & Aneet spent a lot of time closely observing the process of Sachet & Parampara.”

Mohit added that it was very good for the two actors because they learnt and realised how “creative minds collaborate, disagree, build on ideas and create beautiful music together”.

“So, a lot of what you see of Ahaan and Aneet in the film will be actually what they have seen of Sachet & Parampara,” Mohit said.

The director says Humsafar reveals a new layer of romance in Saiyaara.

“Humsafar is a very special song of our album because it talks about a very different season of love in which they realise that life becomes worth living when you find the right companion.”

He added: “Humsafar is about a very fulfilling feeling that you get when you are with the love of your life, where problems fade away and one feels complete with each other.”

Mohit shared that Sachet-Parampara are two of the brightest musicians of our country today and having them in the music album of Saiyaara adds a whole new dimension of romance through their voice and music.

“I’m very excited to present this song to people and I am certain people will love it.”

Saiyaara is produced by the YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.

