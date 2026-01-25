Saba Pataudi showers love on Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu on their anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Saba Pataudi showered sister Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu with love on their 11th wedding anniversary.

Saba posted a couple of unseen photos of herself with Soha and Kunal over the years.

The post included a couple of stills from Soha and Kunal's wedding, along with some other family photos featuring brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and mother Sharmila Tagore.

Wishing them on their special day, Saba penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Anniversar...Mahsha'Allah..and to many more yet to come ....! From the start ...to NOW, memories filled with love and blessings. Lots of love , always and forever. (sic)."

Kareena also uploaded a pic of Soha and Kunal on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy anniversary loves", tagging the couple.

Celebrating their special day, Soha shared a special anniversary wish for hubby Kunal.

She revealed that marrying Kunal was the 'best decision ever' of her life.

"I always knew you were different Kunal and then, eleven years ago, we decided to take the plunge and make it official. Best decision ever (red heart emoji) Happy anniversary @kunalkemmu my 11/10," Soha's post read.

Soha also published a video compilation of some candid and goofy moments of Kunal, adding the track 'Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana' from the movie "Hum Kisise Kum Naheen [1977]" in the background.

For those who do not know, Soha and Kunal met for the first time in 2009 on the set of their movie "Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge". However, during the shoot, these two did not interact too much.

It was during their second project, "99", that Soha and Kunal grew closer.

The two dated for some time, and finally tied the knot on 25 January 2015 in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, on 29 September 2017.

