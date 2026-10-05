Saba Pataudi shares Kareena Kapoor flaunting ‘bindi’ look at Soha Ali Khan's birthday, calls her ‘the pro'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Saba Pataudi recently shared a series of glimpses from Soha Ali Khan’s 48th birthday celebrations.

She gave fans a peek into the celebrations and among the pictures was a candid selfie featuring Saba with her sister-in-law and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena looked elegant in a baby-blue traditional outfit and sported a small black bindi.

Sharing the selfie, Saba wrote, “Bebo ...selfies only with u work ;) The Pro. Love it! @kareenakapoorkhan.” In another picture, Saba captioned the moment, “And....2 out of 3 ,” referring to their selfie tradition. The carousel also included a heartwarming photograph of a family elder posing with young Jeh, whose face was covered with a heart emoji, with Saba writing, “Bariamma n jehjaan.”

The pictures came as the Pataudi family gathered to celebrate Soha Ali Khan, who turned 48 on October 4, 2026. The birthday celebrations featured many intimate family moments, with Soha posing with her family.

Kareena, too, had made sure to make Soha’s birthday special and had shared a collection of unseen and throwback family pictures featuring Soha with Kareena’s sons Taimur and Jeh, as well as Saif, Saba and members of the extended Kapoor and Pataudi families. One throwback picture also featured Soha alongside Kareena, Saif, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan. Kareena captioned the post with a sweet birthday note, and wrote, “Happy birthday darling Soha. Wish you the best workouts, the best Japanese food, the best chocolate gluten-free cookies, the best crime novels and just the best of everything you love… Cause the best always deserves the Best.”

Kareena and Soha have shared a particularly warm relationship over the years.

Interestingly, Kareena recently celebrated her own 46th birthday on September 21, 2026. Soha had marked the occasion with a playful 1980s-themed AI tribute, calling Kareena her “gorgeous, kind and loving sister-in-law” and praising her as a style icon across generations.

For the uninitiated, Kareena has enjoyed a career spanning more than two decades. She made her acting debut with Refugee in 2000, opposite Abhishek Bachchan and went on to establish herself with films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara and Jab We Met 3 Idiots, along with Golmaal 3, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Good Newwz, Chameli, Omkara, Talaash, Heroine and Udta Punjab.

--IANS

rd/