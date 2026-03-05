Saba Pataudi says Ibrahim Ali Khan resembles her ‘Abba’ Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, pens note on birthday

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi took to her social media account to wish her nephew, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, on his birthday on March 5.

Sharing a carousel of nostalgic and family pictures on her social media account, Saba penned a heartfelt note recalling Ibrahim’s childhood and expressing pride in the young star.

Along with the photos, she wrote, “Iggy.... The Super hero I believe u to be! The baby I once babysat! The brother,nephew and son.. all rolled in one ! Grandson too.... And the star Mahsha'Allah....who's shining on.”

She wrote, “May you be blessed happy successful yet humble and kind like your grandfather, my Abba...who you resemble a lot! Your wit and charm Mahsha'Allah reminds me of him! Happy happy Birthday Ibrahim. Love u Lots. Your proud aunt. Saba phupi.”

The pictures shared by Saba on her social media account, capture precious moments from different phases of Ibrahim’s life.

One picture shows a toddler Ibrahim dressed in denim, stretching out his hand playfully towards the camera.

Another heartwarming throwback picture features a baby Ibrahim sitting in his mother Amrita Singh’s lap.

In another childhood photo, little Ibrahim is seen sitting in a baby walker while his sister Sara Ali Khan sits beside him smiling.

More recent pictures shows Ibrahim posing with his aunt Saba, while in another selfie captures him alongside his father Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Saba.

Another celebratory family moment also shows Ibrahim standing near a table with cakes, surrounded by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, little Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, during a birthday gathering.

Saba has always showed love for her niece's and nephews, and has always been seen extending support to Ibrahim.

A few months ago, Saba had shared a beautiful birthday post for Ibrahim Ali Khan's rumoured girlfriend and actress Palak Tiwari on her birthday.

The post, however, was deleted a few hours later, sparking curiosity among fans and followers.

Sharing a picture of Palak Tiwari, Saba had captioned it as, “Happiest birthday filled with love and blessings,” tagging Palak on her social media account.

Talking about Ibrahim, on the professional front, the actor made his Bollywood debut with OTT movie Naadaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor.

He was then seen in Sarzameen along with Kajol.

–IANS

rd/