'Saare Jahan Se Accha' actor Sunny Hinduja reveals why spies are the real heroes of the country

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja is waiting for the release of his forthcoming action thriller series “Saare Jahan Se Accha”.

The much-awaited show revolves around a resilient Indian spy who has been tasked with defeating his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage a nuclear program.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Hunny reflected on the massive hardships faced by our spies in their quest to protect the country from unseen dangers.

Comparing a spy with our soldiers, the 'Aspirants' actor told IANS, "A spy is no less than a jawan who is probably fighting at a border, but they are fighting intellectually. They are also doing the same role of stopping a war or any big mishap - that's their biggest job."

He added that the worst part is that if they have done ten things right, but end up doing even one thing wrong, then they are zero in their job.

"So, you don't get multiple chances like in the movies," Hunny added.

Sharing how alert a spy has to be at all times, he revealed, "You can't even begin to comprehend the complexity of their job- they are truly aware, and conscious in order to work as a spy."

'The Family Man' actor shared that in order to behave every moment of every day of your life - one has to be vigilant all the time.

"There is no scope for even a single mistake as it can lead to a massive disaster," Hunny concluded.

Along with Hunny, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” also features Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni in crucial roles, along with others.

Backed by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” is expected to premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

