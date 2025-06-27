June 27, 2025 8:05 PM हिंदी

S J Suryah returns to direction with 'Killer'!

Chennai, June 27(IANS) Well known Tamil film director and actor S J Suryah, who has been riding a success wave as an actor in recent times, on Friday announced his return to direction, saying that he was to next direct his dream project titled 'Killer'.

Taking to his X timeline, S J Suryah wrote, "Hi folks , your director S.J.Suryah is back with His dream project titled, yeah you know it #KILLER. Feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @GokulamMovies Gokulam Gopalan sir. Need your love and support as always. Love you all. SJS @GokulamGopalan #VCPraveen #BaijuGopalan #Krishnamoorthy@GokulamMovies #Mr&Mrs Maruthappapandian selvi @Kirubakaran_AKR #Killer #KILLERTHEMOVIE #SJSuryah #GokulamGopalan And the killer girl @PreethiOffl"

Interestingly, S J Suryah said that Preethi Asrani, the Marathi actress whose work in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Ayothya' came in for much appreciation, would be a part of the film.

The film officially went on floors on Friday with a traditional pooja ceremony.

Sree Gokulam Movies, the popular prouduction house from the Malayalam film industry, took to its X timeline to put out an announcement that confirmed the development.

Sree Gokulam Movies wrote, "@GokulamMovies proudly joins hands with @iam_SJSuryah for his next directorial – #KILLERTHEMOVIE. A powerful pan-Indian film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. @GokulamGopalan Mr&Mrs #Maruthappapandianselvi #VCPraveen #BaijuGopalan #Krishnamoorthy @Kirubakaran_AKR."

It may be recalled that S J Suryah first made his mark in the film industry as a director before going on to become an actor. His films such as Valee, with Ajith Kumar in the lead, and Kushi, with Vijay in the lead, had gone on to emerge as superhits.

Sources in the industry claim that Killer, the story of which S J Suryah penned during the lockdown, will revolve around a hitman. Sources also add that the film will be an engaging entertainer that will have an adequate amount of action, comedy and romance.

They also claim that while a major portion of the film is to be shot in the country, some parts of it are to be shot in Mexico.

Killer, which is to be made in five languages, will seek to be a pan-Indian film and try to appeal to audiences across the country.

