Rytasha Rathore recalls ‘Badho Bahu’ days with Prince Narula

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Television actress Rytasha Rathore took a trip down memory lane as she recalled her maiden television show “Badho Bahu” with Prince Narula.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the sets of the 2016 show, which had the two actors getting married in a scene.

“Throwing it back to my first wedding this shaadi season #BadhoGotLucky,” she wrote as the caption.

“Badho Bahu” starred Rytasha Rathore and Prince Narula in the lead roles of Komal and Lakhan respectively. The show went off air on 17 May 2018. It has been remade in Kannada as Brahmagantu, in Tamil as Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari, in Malayalam as Swathi Nakshatram Chothi, in Telugu as Gundamma Katha.

The show revolves around an overweight girl, Komal, who gets nicknamed Badho because of her physical appearance. Komal is made to do tough manual tasks which need physical strength. She is a sweet, loving, energetic and simple girl.

She has a big heart and helps most people in her town. Lucky Singh Ahlawat is a famous wrestler and is known for his looks. A series of events leads up to Komal and Lucky getting married.

Rytasha is known for her work in Waack Girls, Dahaad, Masaba Masaba, Comedy Premium League amongst others.

Talking about Prince, he is known for his performance in reality shows, he has also acted in fiction serials.

He won the reality TV shows MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He also appeared as the wrestler Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu and as Shahnawaz "Shaan" Ali in Naagin 3.

Prince married actress Yuvika Chaudhary on October 12, 2018, after meeting on the reality show Bigg Boss 9. They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2018, and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in October 2024 via IVF.

