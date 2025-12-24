December 24, 2025 6:40 PM हिंदी

Russia: Two police personnel killed in Moscow explosion

Russia: Two police personnel killed in Moscow explosion (File image)

Moscow, Dec 24 (IANS) Three people, including two police personnel, were killed in an explosion in Moscow on Wednesday, according to the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee, local media reported.

According to the investigators, two traffic police officers saw a suspicious person near their patrol car on Yeletskaya Street in Moscow in the morning hours of Wednesday, Russia's leading news agency Tass reported. As the police personnel approached to arrest the person, an explosive exploded. As a result, two police personnel and the suspicious person were killed in the explosion.

Emergency services, investigators and forensic experts have started conducting probe at the site of the incident. The Moscow Department of the Russian Interior Ministry said that all the necessary assistance will be provided to the families of the victims.

On Monday, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died from injuries after an explosive device planted under a car was detonated on Yasenevaya Street in southern Moscow, local media reported.

Russian security agencies have been investigating various theories - one of which is linked to involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services - after the killing of Lieutenant General Sarvarov in a car explosion in Moscow.

"Various theories regarding the murder are being investigated. One of them is linked to Ukrainian intelligence services. The Moscow Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Investigators and forensic experts from the Investigative Committee are working at the scene of the emergency; several examinations are expected, including forensic and explosive examinations. Investigators are questioning witnesses and eyewitnesses and studying CCTV footage. The progress of the investigation has been placed under the control of the Investigative Committee's central office," Tass news agency reported.

Sarvarov had been heading the Operational Training Department of the Russian Armed Forces since 2016. He was awarded the Order of Courage, the Suvorov Medal, and the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 2nd and 1st degree.

--IANS

akl/as

