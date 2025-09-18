Rupali Ganguly says 'Draped in tradition, wrapped in gratitude' as she poses in a beautiful saree

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly decided to treat her Instagram family with an enchanting aesthetic look.

The 'Anupamaa' actress looked absolutely beautiful in a red silk saree with golden work, which she paired with a complementary red blouse with golden embellishments.

She accessorized the look with golden jhumkas, along with matching bangles, and a mangalsutra. As for the makeup, Rupali went with a red-toned lip color and blush, accompanied by a pink and golden eyeshadow.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress was seen posing with a peacock feather in the photos captioned, "Draped in tradition, wrapped in gratitude", along with a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Soon after the pictures reached social media, netizens flooded the comment section with uplifting remarks.

A user wrote, "This is literally the kind of beauty you’d write poems about."

Another one shared, "Wow you look gorgeous, elegant (Red heart emojis) so so beautiful (Fire emojis) all is stunning pics."

The third comment read, "Can stop looking at you".

On Wednesday, Rupali wished happy birthday to "the king of her world", husband Ashwin K. Verma.

Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a couple of unseen photographs with her hubby and son, Rudransh.

Wishing her husband on his special day, Rupali wrote, "To my soulmate, my one and only, the king of my world – wishing you the happiest birthday! (Red heart and King crown emoji) #rupaliganguly #ashwink."

For those who do not know, Rupali and Ashwin knew each other for 12 years before they finally got married on February 6, 2013. The same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 25.

Additionally, Rupali wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, saying, “Today, we celebrate not just the birthday of our PM Shri @narendramodi ji, but the journey of a man who rose from the soil of Bharat to become the voice of 140 crore dreams. At a time when our nation had begun to lose hope, you reminded us of our strength. After becoming PM, you infused India with fresh moral courage, a new wave of energy, and the confidence that our destiny is in our own hands.”

--IANS

pm/