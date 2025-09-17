Rupali Ganguly hails PM Modi for inspiring generations in emotional birthday tribute

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Television actress Rupali Ganguly marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

In her post, she celebrated his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the voice of 140 crore Indians. Rupali praised his leadership for inspiring generations, restoring hope, and making the nation’s tricolour shine with pride on the global stage.

Taking to her X handle, the 'Anupamaa' actress shared an image of PM Modi and wrote, “Today, we celebrate not just the birthday of our PM Shri @narendramodi ji, but the journey of a man who rose from the soil of Bharat to become the voice of 140 crore dreams. At a time when our nation had begun to lose hope, you reminded us of our strength. After becoming PM, you infused India with fresh moral courage, a new wave of energy, and the confidence that our destiny is in our own hands.”

“Your leadership is so rare that all three generations, elders, youth, and even children admire and love you alike. You made the tricolor shine with pride across the world and gave every Indian the confidence that our nation stands strong, secure, and respected. On your special day, I bow with gratitude. May you continue to guide India with the same strength, humility, and unbreakable spirit that has made every Indian believe, ‘Our nation’s best days are yet to come’ #HappyBirthdayModiji,” added Rupali.

In an interview with IANS, Rupali Ganguly had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing attention to menstrual hygiene on national platforms and for playing a key role in breaking long-standing taboos around the subject in India.

She told us, “I feel very proud, because sanitary hygiene, for me as a woman, is not a taboo topic. Modi ji is probably the first leader—world leader—who talked about menstrual hygiene from the Red Fort. And sanitary pads—affordable sanitary pads—reaching every woman, that was a matter of great pride for me. As a woman, I felt proud. There are so many girls who drop out of school because they don't have knowledge about menstrual hygiene. So many girls drop out—some are ashamed, some don't know how to use cloth properly.”

--IANS

ps/