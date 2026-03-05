Rupali Ganguly gets drenched in 'gulal', says ‘toh aise hui humaari Happy Holi’

Mumbai March 5 (IANS) Television star Rupali Ganguly offered fans a peek into her colourful Holi celebrations, where she was seen posing with loved ones and enjoying the festival.

The actress was seen smeared in vibrant Holi colours on her face.

Posting the joyful moments from the festivities, the actress captioned the post as, “Toh aise hui humaari Happy Holi.”

The pictures shared by the actress capture Rupali celebrating the festival of colours in the company of her loved ones.

In one photo, Rupali is seen smiling ear to ear as her husband Ashwin Verma hugs her from behind with both of them having colours smeared on their faces.

Another selfie features the actress posing alongside her brother and choreographer Vijay Ganguly and mother Rajani Ganguly, all covered in gulal.

Another picture shows a group of children standing in a garden with water guns in hand, ready for playful Holi battles.

Another group photo captures Rupali with several friends from her residential area.

In another larger family portrait, the actress is seen sitting among family members and children under a tree.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, on the professional front, the actress has had a long and successful career in Indian television and films.

She began acting as a child actor in projects directed by her father, filmmaker Anil Ganguly.

Over the years, she appeared in popular television shows such as Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, where she won praise for her performances.

She has also appeared in Bollywood films including Angaara and Do Ankhen Barah Hath.

Her brother, Vijay Ganguly, is a well-known choreographer in the Indian film industry.

In recent years, Rupali has attained humongous popularity with her role in the hit television drama Anupamaa, where she plays the titular character.

She is married to director Ashwin Verma and is a mother to a boy Rudraansh.

–IANS

rd/