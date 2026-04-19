Rupali Ganguly expresses anger over Women’s Reservation Bill's defeat in Lok Sabha

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her anger over the Women’s Reservation Bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha.

The 'Anupamaa' actress published a video on social media, voicing her disappointment.

She was heard saying, "A country where Mother Durga is worshipped, where we consider women as power, where there is a woman in every house, who takes care of the whole family alone. In that country, for the past 30 years, a women's reservation bill has been pending."

Criticizing those who voted against the bill in harsh words, she added, "So many promises were made. Speeches on women's empowerment were given. Candle marches were held. Women's Day posts were uploaded. And then, when it was finally time to give just one vote, some people turned their backs so easily. 298 people stood up for the bill, and 230 people said, No. They didn't want us women to come to the parliament. They didn't want us women to speak in the parliament. They didn't want our voice to be heard in the parliament and all over the country. This wasn't just a bill. This was our right."

"People say that I am dramatic. But this is a real-life drama happening with us. No matter what religion we belong to, we are women, and in this drama, we are the audience," the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress went on to add.

Rupali further warned that the 70 crore women of the country will not forget this injustice that has happened to them.

"There are 70 crore women in this country. 70 crore. And every one of them, whether they are at home, whether they are in the office, whether they are in the fields, they know what happened to them. We are women. We don't forget," she concluded.

--IANS

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