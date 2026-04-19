April 19, 2026 9:33 AM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly bashes Mamata Banerjee's TMC rule: This is not the Bengal I grew up in

Rupali Ganguly bashes Mamata Banerjee's TMC rule: This is not the Bengal I grew up in

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal. She shared that this is not the Bengal she grew up in.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Anupamaa' actress shared that she prays that a BJP government is formed in Bengal, claiming that Hindus have been oppressed in the state under the TMC rule.

Rupali said, "I pray to Goddess Durga every day that the BJP and its flag flutter there. I have seen my family there, under TMC rule, the way the Hindus there have been oppressed. My family didn't have the courage to come out and vote. This is not the Bengal I grew up in".

She further accused the Mamata government of inaction in the horrific

R.G. Kar Medical College case. Rupali added that they should have at least removed the Dean, instead of simply transferring him.

"I think it is very important that BJP's government comes there and I have no shame in saying that I am ashamed that somebody like Mamata Banerjee has been the CM of a beautiful, beautiful state like Bengal. I mean, what she has done, the R.G.Kar case, you know. At least, they should have removed the Dean, at least to show off, but no, they got him transferred. Because of this shamelessness, everybody there has been oppressed; they have been tortured. So, it is high time, I hope that this time, the real Bengalis, the real Bengalis, all of them should stand together," she added.

"And the Ghuspetis there, especially the Ghuspetis, if we have to take them out, if we have to take our Bengal back from the goons, then this time, please, without hesitation, go and vote. Our H.M. has said, Amit Shah has said that he himself is going to stay there. So, what are you afraid of? Go and vote for your and your children's future," Rupali concluded.

--IANS

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