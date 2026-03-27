Rumours of lockdown completely false, no such proposal under consideration: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday clarified that rumours of a nationwide lockdown are entirely false, stating that no such proposal is currently under consideration by the government. The clarification aims to dispel public concerns and provide accurate information regarding any possibility of restrictions.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Puri said, “The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges."

“India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner,” he said.

He said rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false.

"Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful," he said.

Puri’s remarks come at a time when global oil and gas shortages have triggered speculation about a possible lockdown in India, with concerns also emerging over the supply situation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which has been described as ‘worrisome’.

Earlier this week, the Indian government firmly rejected speculation about any nationwide lockdown, stating that there are no plans to impose restrictions on public movement or economic activity. Officials clarified that recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been widely misinterpreted.

The confusion followed the Prime Minister’s references to “preparedness” during recent parliamentary addresses, which were made in the context of ongoing tensions in West Asia and their potential economic implications.

The surge in rumours also coincided with the sixth anniversary of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, further amplifying concerns online. However, the government emphasised that the call for “COVID-like preparedness” was limited to administrative readiness and contingency planning, and not an indication of stay-at-home orders or mobility restrictions.

--IANS

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