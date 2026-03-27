March 27, 2026 11:52 AM हिंदी

Rumours of lockdown completely false, no such proposal under consideration: Hardeep Singh Puri

Rumours of lockdown completely false, no such proposal under consideration: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday clarified that rumours of a nationwide lockdown are entirely false, stating that no such proposal is currently under consideration by the government. The clarification aims to dispel public concerns and provide accurate information regarding any possibility of restrictions.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Puri said, “The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges."

“India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner,” he said.

He said rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false.

"Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful," he said.

Puri’s remarks come at a time when global oil and gas shortages have triggered speculation about a possible lockdown in India, with concerns also emerging over the supply situation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which has been described as ‘worrisome’.

Earlier this week, the Indian government firmly rejected speculation about any nationwide lockdown, stating that there are no plans to impose restrictions on public movement or economic activity. Officials clarified that recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been widely misinterpreted.

The confusion followed the Prime Minister’s references to “preparedness” during recent parliamentary addresses, which were made in the context of ongoing tensions in West Asia and their potential economic implications.

The surge in rumours also coincided with the sixth anniversary of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, further amplifying concerns online. However, the government emphasised that the call for “COVID-like preparedness” was limited to administrative readiness and contingency planning, and not an indication of stay-at-home orders or mobility restrictions.

--IANS

jk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Auto industry growth to moderate in FY27 after strong policy‑led momentum this fiscal

Auto industry growth to moderate in FY27 after strong policy‑led momentum this fiscal

Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Gold, silver surge on safe-haven demand amid West Asia tensions

Gold, silver surge on safe-haven demand amid West Asia tensions

Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Labuschagne baffled as jersey dye turns white ball pink in PSL opener

Labuschagne baffled as jersey dye turns white-ball pink in PSL opener

Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time! (Photo credit: Varun Tej/X)

Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time!

Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict

EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict

FM Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal hail fuel duty cut as shield against global oil turmoil

FM Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal hail fuel duty cut as shield against global oil turmoil