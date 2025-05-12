Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

May 12, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Rukhsar Rehman is a proud theatre artist, and calls it her first love. She doesn’t care if theatre pays less compared to other formats.

Spilling her love for theatre, Rukhsar said, “Theatre is my first love. I enjoy every moment being on stage. I have been doing theater for ten years; my first play was 'Nirbhaya'. It was a testimonial play directed by very well-known international theater director Yael Farber. We traveled with that play for three years.”

Recently, Rukhsar was in Lucknow, where her plays "Bade Miyan Deewane" and "Phir Se Shaadi" were performed. Talking about this, she said, “Both were comedy plays. It was received extremely well. Lucknow has quite a huge chunk of theater lovers.”

And the satisfaction that she gets when performing on stage can’t be put in words. “It is difficult to put those emotions in words. It’s almost like being in love," Rukhsar revealed.

She shared that her favorite play would be "Mamma Mia", and she got the opportunity to watch it last year in London. “I was bowled over by the way they have made that production. Everything was just perfect. It’s so far my favorite because I am a fan of 'Mamma Mia', the film and its songs, and of course Meryl Streep,” she concluded.

During her tenure as an actress, Rukhsar has been a part of movies like "God Tussi Great Ho", "Sarkar", "Bheja Fry 2", "PK", "Uri: The Surgical Strike", and "83", to name some, along with shows like "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge", "Baal Veer", "Dream Girl", and "Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, "among others, and web series like "Gone Game"—Season One and Two", and "Haq Se".

She was last seen in the second season of the action thriller "The Night Manager," in which she played the role Mrinal Singh, Jaiveer’s (Ravi Behl) wife.

