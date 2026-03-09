Iran trying to hold the world hostage: US State Secy Rubio

Washington, March 9 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Monday, accused Iran's leadership of trying to "hold the world hostage", saying American forces were carrying out a military operation aimed at dismantling the regime's missile capabilities and weakening what he described as the world's leading sponsor of terrorism.

"They are trying to hold the world hostage," Rubio said during remarks at the State Department marking the US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Flag Raising Ceremony.

"They are attacking their neighbours, they are attacking neighbouring countries, their energy infrastructure, their civilian population, they're attacking embassies."

Rubio said the US was currently engaged in an operation targeting "one of the world's leading hostage taker, the world's leading sponsor of terrorism, the regime in Iran".

He opened his remarks by acknowledging American casualties linked to the early hours of the mission.

"The seven Americans who have lost their lives in the initial hours of this operation," Rubio said, describing them as "incredibly brave Americans".

He added that the country was "in awe of their service, their bravery, their courage", and extended condolences to their families.

Rubio praised US troops involved in the operation, saying American forces were carrying out a complex military mission with precision.

"American men and women in uniform are conducting an extraordinary mission with extraordinary efficacy, efficiency, and impact," he said.

The Secretary of State said the objectives of the war against Iran were clear.

"It is to destroy the ability of this regime to launch missiles, both by destroying their missiles and their launchers, destroy the factories that make these missiles, and destroy their Navy," Rubio added.

He said that Iran's leadership had used state power to conduct terrorism across the region.

"This is a terrorist government. This is a terroristic regime, and we are seeing them conduct terrorism, using nation-state elements using weapons like missiles and one-way attack drones," he added.

Rubio said the US military operations were already weakening Iran's capabilities.

"Every single day this regime in Iran has less missiles, has less launchers, their factories work less, and their Navy is being eviscerated," he added.

"The world is going to be a safer and a better place when this mission is accomplished."

The Secretary of State's remarks came during the third annual US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day, which honours Americans held overseas and highlights efforts to bring them home.

Rubio said the observance exists because "families refuse to let their loved ones be forgotten".

"We have this day to celebrate those who return to honour those who perished in captivity and commit to returning those who are still in detention and holding," he added.

The Flag raised during the ceremony was created by families involved in the "Bring Our Families Home" campaign.

"It's a symbol of solidarity. It's a symbol of resolve," Rubio said.

He also referred to the case of Robert Levinson, who disappeared in Iran years ago and whose family attended the ceremony.

"March 9 marks the day that Robert Levinson went missing in Iran," Rubio said, calling the case a reminder of "the nature of the regime that we're dealing with in Tehran".

The Secretary of State also credited US President Donald Trump with prioritising the return of Americans detained abroad.

"He has made from the very first day in office, the return of Americans held abroad unjustly a priority of his administration," Rubio said.

"Since his inauguration a little over a year ago, more than 100 Americans have been brought home," he added.

Rubio said the US administration was also working to end what he described as "hostage diplomacy".

"We have to make sure that Americans are no longer viewed as targets of opportunity around the world," he added.

He noted that the US recently designated Iran as a "state sponsor of wrongful detention", calling Tehran "the worst offenders in the world of terrorism, and they are the worst offenders in the world of hostage taking".

