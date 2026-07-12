RSS concludes annual meet in Belagavi, confident of embezzlement probe reaching a turning point

Belagavi (Karnataka), July 12 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday voiced confidence that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple "will reach a turning point", during the conclusion of its annual 'Akhil Bharatiya Pranth Pracharak' meeting in Karnataka's Belagavi.

The top RSS leadership also expressed “deep anguish” over the alleged financial irregularities in the counting of offerings from the Ram temple's donation boxes.

In a post on X, the Sangh said: "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual 'Akhil Bharatiya Pranth Pracharak' meeting concluded today in Belagavi, Karnataka. The meeting was attended by 226 functionaries, including the revered Sarsanghchalak (chief) Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji and the esteemed Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale ji."

It mentioned that the meeting reviewed the training camps conducted at various levels of the Sangh after March 2026.

"This year, a total of 83 'Sangh Shiksha Vargs' and 12 'Karyakarta Vikas Vargs' were held across the country, in which a total of 18,842 'swayamsevaks' received training on subjects including 'shakha' management, Sangh work methodology, rural development, family awakening, disaster management, environment, and more."

It further said, "The meeting discussed in detail the implementation of action plans at the 'shakha' level and also deliberated on the plan for maximum 'shakha' expansion in the month of September. Additionally, there was a review of the programs completed during the centenary year and planning for the remaining scheduled programs."

The Sangh further said that the discussions were held on strategies to actively engage people who came into contact through various centenary year programs in "social work and the fivefold transformation".

The meeting also discussed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's travel plan for the year 2026-27.

Moreover, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh underlined that the meeting addressed various topics related to the current scenario, primarily including information in the context of the census and challenges arising from demographic imbalances.

"There was concern over the growing adverse effects of drugs, along with the need for prioritized efforts toward de-addiction, and discussions on planning programs for the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj ji," it mentioned in the post.

Regarding the probe into the alleged irregularities of Ram Temple donations, it said, "During the meeting, all attendees expressed sorrow over the incident of irregularity in the counting of donations in the donation box at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and voiced confidence that the ongoing SIT and police action, in response to the request from the Tirtha Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive stage.

"The expectation from the Tirtha Kshetra Nyas is to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future that strikes at the deep faith and devotion of all 'Ram bhakts' toward the Ram Mandir," it added.

--IANS

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