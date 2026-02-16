February 16, 2026 5:20 PM हिंदी

RSS doesn't need any certification: BJP on Priyank Kharge's money laundering accusation

RSS doesn't need any certification: BJP on Priyank Kharge's money laundering claim

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A sharp political confrontation broke out on Monday after the BJP strongly criticised Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for his remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asserting that the "nationalist organisation" does not require any "certification" from what it described as a "mentally bankrupt" Congress leader.

The BJP's response came a day after Kharge, speaking in Bengaluru on Sunday, accused the RSS -- widely regarded as the ideological mentor of the BJP -- of engaging in "money laundering" and raised questions about its sources of funding.

"The RSS has a network of more than 2,500 organisations… They take money from them. I am telling that these people are into money laundering," Kharge alleged.

He further questioned why the organisation was not registered and asked whether it considered itself "above law or Constitution."

Continuing his attack on Monday while speaking to the media, Kharge said, "Nobody knows how RSS gets their money. More than 2,000 or close to 2,500 organisations are supporting RSS through so-called dakshinas domestically and internationally. And they've all been linked to RSS. Where are they getting money to lobby in the US?"

He further claimed, "Very clearly, the United States government revealed a document saying that RSS was lobbying for nation-building in the United States. Where are they getting all this money from? People of India need to know how this so-called cultural organisation is destroying the social fabric in the country; it is doing anything but nation building."

The remarks triggered a barrage of counterattacks from BJP leaders, who defended the RSS and accused the Congress of deliberately maligning nationalist institutions.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo told IANS, "The RSS is the world's largest nationalist organisation, and it does not need a certificate from people like Priyank Kharge, who is sick and mentally unstable. From the freedom movement to the present, the RSS has played a significant role. Even Indira Gandhi had honoured the RSS."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also launched a sharp attack, telling IANS, "Rahul Gandhi, along with corrupt princes and princesses of the INDIA bloc, deliberately try to defame nationalist forces, India's brave Army, and India's institutions under a foreign toolkit. This act of theirs is to please their foreign masters, their foreign handlers."

"The RSS, where workers dedicate their entire lives towards the nation, using such language for them, reflects his (Kharge's) mental bankruptcy," Chugh added.

BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh challenged Kharge to directly engage with the organisation, saying to IANS, "Priyank Kharge, come to a Shakha sometime, attend one weekly Shakha, then you will understand what nationalism is. He deliberately makes such notorious statements."

BJP leader Satish Poonia said Kharge's comments reflected frustration.

"Kharge has earlier also used such abusive language and given such statements, but I feel this is frustration and a kind of despair that is expressed in his words," he told IANS.

BJP National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankar also criticised the Congress, remarking, "It is such that the entire Congress has lost its mind."

--IANS

sd/rad

LATEST NEWS

‘Credit to the top order,’ says England’s Jacks after blazing fifty against Italy in a league match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

T20 WC: ‘Credit to the top order,’ says England’s Jacks after blazing fifty against Italy

Pak court gives custody of Christian girl to Muslim man who kidnapped and married her: Report

Pak court gives custody of Christian girl to Muslim man who kidnapped and married her: Report

Will Jacks’ blistering fifty powers England to 202/7 against Italy in Men's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Will Jacks’ blistering fifty powers England to 202/7 against Italy

'The gap is huge’: Ganguly on India’s dominance over Pakistan in T20 WC

'The gap is huge’: Ganguly on India’s dominance over Pakistan in T20 WC

CCPA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Snapdeal for selling non-BIS compliant toys, warns others

CCPA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Snapdeal for selling non-BIS compliant toys, warns others

Parineeti Chopra converts Raghav Chadha’s study room into baby's nursery, gives it a ‘gentleman vibe’

Parineeti Chopra converts Raghav Chadha’s study room into baby's nursery, gives it a ‘gentleman vibe’

Pak faces double burden of malnutrition and obesity; women and children most affected

Pak faces double burden of malnutrition and obesity; women and children most affected

AI not a luxury but a necessity for inclusive growth: Founders at India Impact Summit

AI not a luxury but a necessity for inclusive growth: Founders at India Impact Summit

Shivam Dube wins ‘impact player of the match’ after 61-run win in the match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Shivam Dube wins ‘impact player of the match’ after 61-run win vs PAK

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding card leaked; To tie the knot on February 26?

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding card leaked; To tie the knot on February 26?