HM Amit Shah inaugurates Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, set to become India's sports capital hub

Ahmedabad, Sep 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, inaugurated the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura at Ahmedabad, built at a cost of Rs 825 crore.

The facility, equipped to host national and international sporting events, was dedicated to the country in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Minister Shah hailed the complex as a landmark addition to India's sporting infrastructure.

"Sports is the soul of Bharat. With such facilities, India must aim to lead the world in athletics and games. The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is modern, vast, and comprehensive, and it will inspire athletes to win not just for themselves but for the nation," he said.

He added that Ahmedabad, with Narendra Modi Stadium, Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, and now the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, is on its way to becoming the "Sports Capital of India".

Referring to its namesake, Union Minister Shah said, "Veer Savarkar was not only a revolutionary but also an accomplished swimmer who once escaped British custody by leaping into the sea with shackles. Dedicating this state-of-the-art facility to him honours both his valour and vision."

Chief Minister Patel emphasised that the Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill 2025 were significant steps in protecting athletes' interests.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the dream of 'Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi', by giving a modern face to India's ancient sporting traditions," the Chief Minister said, adding that Gujarat is now fully prepared to host mega global events like the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Olympics 2036.

He noted the state's growing sporting culture: "In two decades, Gujarat's sports budget has multiplied several times and today stands at Rs 486 crore. The state now has 23 sports complexes across 21 districts, a Para-athlete High Performance Centre, and the under-construction Sardar Patel Sports Enclave."

Union Minister Mandaviya called the inauguration a "moment of pride" for India's sporting future.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are building a developed and prosperous Bharat. Sports infrastructure like this will ensure athletes' dreams turn into medals," he said.

Union Minister Mandaviya highlighted that the new National Sports Policy is strengthening the ecosystem by integrating infrastructure, nutrition, injury care, and transparent selection, while giving Indian athletes global exposure.

Spread over 21 acres, the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex houses an aquatics stadium, a multi-sport indoor arena, a Sports Centre of Excellence, outdoor courts, a Fit India zone, and a community sports centre, he said.

It also supports coaching, training, and yoga and fitness activities for citizens, he added.

Even before its formal inauguration, the complex hosted major tournaments, including the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, and is set to host the Asian Aquatics Competition with more than 1,200 athletes.

Union Home Minister Shah underlined India's transformation in global sports.

"From 1947 to 2012, India won only 20 Olympic medals. In the last eight years alone, we have won 15 Olympic medals, 52 in the Paralympics, and 22 in the Deaflympics. This reflects the Modi government's commitment to sports," he said.

He also announced that Ahmedabad will host the World Police and Fire Games in 2029, with strong chances of holding the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036.

The ceremony was attended by Union Ministers, state leaders, MPs, MLAs, senior officials, international and national athletes, coaches, and sports associations.

Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi recalled that Union Minister Amit Shah had promised completion of the project within 30 months and personally monitored its progress.

