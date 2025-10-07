October 07, 2025 5:34 PM हिंदी

Rs 42 lakh digital arrest fraud: Delhi cyber cell nabs three fraudsters for duping elderly

Rs 42 lakh digital arrest fraud: Delhi cyber cell nabs three fraudsters for duping elderly

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) In a major crackdown on the cyber fraudsters, the Cyber cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended three accused for cheating an elderly citizen, also a retired government employee, of Rs 42 lakh on Tuesday, said an official.

The cyber cell also unearthed the money trail used by cyber criminals to divert the money through multiple channels to escape the clutches of law.

The senior citizen was cheated of nearly Rs 42.49 lakhs through digital arrest, and the cyber cell managed to trace Rs 8.49 lakhs, being siphoned off to multiple bank accounts.

The arrest exposes the deep nexus of organised cyber fraud and disrupted crucial financial pipelines misused to cheat citizens. The accused had provided his current bank account to interstate cyber syndicates, thereby facilitating the diversion and laundering of victims’ funds through multiple channels.

The 80-year-old victim, a retired government employee, had received fraudulent calls from certain WhatsApp numbers, where the callers falsely claimed to be officials from ED/CBI. The fraudsters claimed that they had evidence of wrongful financial transactions in his name and threatened him with consequences.

The elderly citizen was coerced into submitting clarification letters and personal details. As he was kept on continuous call, they extorted his personal information and drained him of his life savings.

The accused, during interrogation, revealed that he provided his current bank account to the syndicate in exchange for consideration of Rs 10,000 per account.

The account of the key accused, named Mahendra, was used as a channel for money laundering.

During interrogation, he also admitted to being a professional “account provider” for organised cyber syndicates. He had handed over cheque books, ATM cards, SIM cards, and internet banking credentials to handlers.

His account played a pivotal role in receiving, layering, and circulating fraud proceeds across the country, thereby shielding the handlers and masterminds of the cyber syndicate.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: School students’ registration open till Oct 11

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: School students’ registration open till Oct 11

India, UK to bolster ties across the spectrum amid PM Starmer’s visit

India, UK set to bolster ties across the spectrum amid PM Starmer’s visit

Kalyani Priyadarshan on dance number 'Abdi Abdi' from 'Genie': Worked super hard and tried something new!

Kalyani Priyadarshan on dance number 'Abdi Abdi' from 'Genie': Worked super hard and tried something new!

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; IMD issues yellow and orange alerts, flight operations hit

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; IMD issues yellow and orange alerts, flight operations hit

Haryana CM holds meetings with top Japanese investors in Tokyo

Haryana CM holds meetings with top Japanese investors in Tokyo

Jennifer Lopez says family keeps her grounded

Jennifer Lopez says family keeps her grounded

From CM to PM: BJP hails PM Modi as he enters 25 years in governance (Lead)

BJP hails PM Modi as he enters 25th year in governance (Lead)

After Hefazat-e-Islam gains ground in Bangladesh, Indian agencies warn of cross border radical spillover

After Hefazat-e-Islam gains ground in Bangladesh, Indian agencies warn of cross border radical spillover

Ayushmann Khurrana relives memories of iconic show 'Vikram Betaal' ahead of 'Thamma' release

Ayushmann Khurrana relives memories of iconic show 'Vikram Betaal' ahead of 'Thamma' release

IndiaAI selects five projects to advance 'Safe & Trusted AI Ecosystem' in India: Ministry

IndiaAI selects 5 projects to advance safe and trusted AI in country