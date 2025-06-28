June 28, 2025 11:27 PM हिंदी

RPL Season 1: Chennai Bulls defeat Bengaluru Bravehearts, bulldoze into the final

Chennai Bulls defeat Bengaluru Bravehearts and bulldozed their way into the final of the Season 1 of Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: RPL

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) The Chennai Bulls were in a bullish mood on Saturday evening, as they stormed past the Bengaluru Bravehearts in the first semifinal of Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, here on Saturday. The Bulls defeated the Bravehearts 31-12 to progress to the final of the inaugural edition of RPL.

The Chennai Bulls were out of the blocks at a good clip, with Vaafauese Maliko and Alexander Davis getting in their tries through speedy attacks. And Gaurav Kumar was able to convert one of the kicks after that. The Bulls were well and truly dominant on the evening, as Terry Kennedy added another try before half-time.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts were caught off guard and were doing their best to find a way back into the game. However, the Bulls kept them at bay and went into the half-time break with the score at 17-0.

After that, Philip Wokorach got on the scoresheet for the Bravehearts and was backed up by Iowane Teba, as they reduced the deficit by seven points. But, much to the joy of the Bulls’ fans, they responded brilliantly as Joseva Talacolo crossed the line and Filipe Sauturaga added two more points to the cause.

Nonetheless, the Bravehearts, who were fighting back, had the legendary Akuila Rokolisoa get his first try of the night, towards the end of the high-octane third quarter. The Bulls led by 12 points at this point in time.

Shanawaz Ahmed, though, had other plans for the Bulls, as he scored a spectacular try and Filipe Sauturaga scored his kick with ease, to put the seal on the win.

In the league phase, Chennai Bulls were on a roll at the start of the season, laying down an early marker with their performances. The likes of Terry Kennedy, Joseva Talacolo and Va'aufauese Apelu-Maliko have been exceptional in terms of their international players, while the likes of Aryan Dixit, Muhammad Jasim EP, and Shahnawaz Ahmed have all made their presence felt from the Indian contingent. Head coach Ben Gollings has been meticulous in his approach so far this season, as his team secured six wins, a draw and three losses during their group stage.

--IANS

bsk/

