Rozgar Mela: Beneficiaries hail PM Modi for uplifting youth and promoting transparent system

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly selected candidates under the Centre’s ongoing Rozgar Mela initiative.

The 16th edition of the mega employment drive was held simultaneously across 47 locations in the country, including major cities like Delhi, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Patna, reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities to the youth through a transparent and swift recruitment process.

At the National Media Centre in Delhi, beneficiaries and dignitaries participated in the event virtually. In his address, PM Modi emphasised the Centre’s dedication to youth empowerment and highlighted the importance of continued upskilling through platforms like Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course offered to all new appointees in government services.

A significant portion of the appointments - over 40,000 - were made in various departments of Indian Railways, including engineering, telecommunications, mechanical, electrical, and workshop services.

Others received postings in central departments such as the Ministries of Home, Education, Finance, Health, and Communications.

A beneficiary, Ankur Dharma, hailing from Haryana, got a job at Indian Railways in the technical department. I Thank PM Modi. Under his tenure, we are seeing a transparent system, and the youth are being empowered,” he said.

Another beneficiary from Jodhpur, who got appointed at IIT Jodhpur, told IANS, “I feel extremely good and I would like to thank PM Modi for creating a transparent system. “

In Ajmer, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Chaudhary, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, and other dignitaries distributed appointment letters to 119 candidates. Chaudhary described the Rozgar Mela as an embodiment of PM Modi’s vision for youth-led development and employment generation.

In Jodhpur, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat handed out appointment letters to 134 candidates selected in various departments, including Railways, AIIMS, IIT, and Postal Services. Congratulating the candidates, Shekhawat remarked that this achievement reflects not only the hard work of individuals but also the support of their families.

Meanwhile, in Patna, Minister Satish Chandra Dubey highlighted the multiple Rozgar Melas held across Bihar - in Patna, Gaya, Samastipur, and Hajipur - where 109 candidates received letters.

He noted that such efforts are in line with the Centre’s mission of building an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, with schemes like Start-Up India and MUDRA empowering youth to become job creators.

The newly appointed candidates expressed joy and gratitude, calling the initiative a “dream come true”, and praised PM Modi’s consistent efforts in ensuring employment for India’s youth.

The Rozgar Mela continues to symbolise the government’s strategic focus on skill development and public service recruitment.

