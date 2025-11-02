Royal Enfield sales rise 13 pc in Oct; records best-ever festive season

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bullet maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 13 per cent rise in total sales to 1,24,951 units in October, compared to 1,10,574 units sold in the same month last year, supported by strong festive demand and improving market sentiment.

Domestic sales grew 15 per cent to 1,16,844 units, up from 1,01,886 units in October 2024, the company said in a statement.

However, exports declined 7 per cent to 8,107 units, against 8,688 units in the corresponding period last year.

B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Limited and CEO of Royal Enfield, said the festive mood boosted sales across the country.

“With over 2.49 lakh motorcycles sold during the festive months of September and October, our best-ever festive performance, we have achieved a milestone that speaks volumes about our momentum and the unwavering love riders have for the brand,” he said.

The company, a part of the Eicher Motors Group, continues to strengthen its position in the mid-size motorcycle segment with popular models like Classic 350, Bullet, Hunter 350, and Himalayan.

The robust sales performance of Royal Enfield comes at a time when India’s two-wheeler industry is witnessing an overall rebound.

Several leading manufacturers, including TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycle India, reported sales growth in the range of 8 to 11 per cent in October, driven by GST reforms and festive demand.

“Buoyed by GST reforms and strong festive demand, India's two-wheeler sales soared, with leading manufacturers reporting 8 to 11 per cent growth in sales during October 2025,” according to industry estimates.

Analysts say that the ongoing economic recovery, coupled with improving rural sentiment and new model launches, has provided a further boost to two-wheeler sales ahead of Diwali.

--IANS

pk