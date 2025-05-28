Roy Kapur Films, Pratilipi team up to bring Indian stories to screen, begin with ‘Charitraheen’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house Roy Kapur Films and Indian digital storytelling platform Pratilipi have forged a strategic content partnership to co-develop and produce a slate of films and series.

The first project under the partnership is “Charitraheen,” a courtroom drama that has generated over 21 million reads on the Pratilipi app, with more than 244,000 reviews and a 4.88/5 rating, reports variety.com.

“Our partnership with Pratilipi is rooted in a shared belief in the power of storytelling — to entertain, spark thought, and reflect the diverse realities of India,” said Roy Kapur.

“Through this collaboration, Roy Kapur Films taps into a rich tapestry of voices, languages, and lived experiences that often go unheard. Our goal is to craft stories that are deeply rooted in local culture yet resonate universally. In today’s fast-changing content landscape, this is our way of connecting grassroots narratives with global audiences.”

Roy Kapur also added that the partnership presents “an incredible opportunity to unearth and shape these voices into stories that entertain and move audiences across the world.”

The collaboration will involve jointly selecting stories from Pratilipi’s platform, co-investing in their development, and pitching and producing them together for top studios and streaming platforms. The aim is to co-produce at least six films and series over the next three years, reports variety.com.

Pratilipi boasts over 30 million monthly active users, 1.6 million writers, and a catalogue of millions of stories across 12 Indian languages.

Roy Kapur Films brings production expertise and industry relationships to the alliance. The company’s credits include “The Sky Is Pink,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix original film “Yeh Ballet,” Netflix crime thriller series “Aranyak,” and series “Rocket Boys.”

Recent productions include “Deva,” “Pippa” and “Tumse Na Ho Payega.”

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pratilipi, said the collaboration represents “the next step to unlock the potential of Indian storytelling.”

“Millions of writers on Pratilipi are already shaping the future of Indian storytelling, and now, with RKF, we have the perfect partner to bring those stories to the screen. We’re not just adapting content, we’re creating a system where powerful ideas can move seamlessly from a writer’s imagination to a global audience. ‘Charitraheen’ is proof that great stories don’t need to come from traditional places anymore to reach the global audience.”

Singh also noted that Pratilipi has “always believed that powerful stories can come from anywhere — a small town, a bustling city, from creators both seasoned and new.”

--IANS

dc/