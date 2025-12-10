Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi-starrer 'Mowgli 2025' to now release on December 13

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (IANS) The makers of director Sandeep Raj's upcoming romantic action film 'Mowgli 2025', featuring actor Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar in the lead, on Wednesday announced that their film would now release on December 13 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, People Media Factory, the production house which is producing the film wrote, "The "LION" roars, and #Mowgli steps back to welcome the Jungle King. #Mowgli2025 GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE on 13th DEC 2025. Premieres from DEC 12th! A @SandeepRaaaj Cinema A @Kaalabhairava7 musical. Starring @RoshanKanakala @SakkshiM09 & @publicstar_bsk"

The film was originally scheduled to release on December 12. However, in the wake of the release of Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2'getting pushed to December 12, the makers have now pushed the release of 'Mowgli2025' by a day to December 13.

Interestingly, the announcement from the makers to push the release of their film by just a day comes in the wake of the emotional outburst by director Sandeep Raj on Tuesday.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Sandeep Raj had said, "Maybe 'Colour Photo' and 'Mowgli' deserved another director instead of me. These movies were made by a group of passionate people who can do anything for their profession. The common points between both films are: 1. Facing bad luck with their release, just when everything seemed to be going well. 2. Me. Maybe I am the BAD LUCK. Even I’m starting to feel that way."

The director had gone on to lament, "My dream of seeing the title “Directed by Sandeep Raj” on the big screen is becoming harder day-by-day. I think SILVERSCREEN hates me. 'Mowgli' was made with the passion, sweat, and blood of so many dedicated people like Roshan, Saroj garu, Sakshi, Harsha, DOP Maruthi, Bhairava and many more. I truly hope that all good things happen to 'Mowgli' at the very least for their sake."

The trailer that was released begins with Bandi Saroj Kumar, who plays a cop in the film, narrating a fable about a king with seven sons. "The seven sons went on a hunt and returned with seven fishes. One of the fishes caught did not dry and so the seventh son asked the seventh fish, 'Why did you not dry?'," he says and asks the person sitting opposite him to take a guess on what the fish would have replied. The poor man makes a guess only to get shouted at. Bandi Saroj Kumar tells him,"Do fishes speak?"

The trailer then shows the lead character Roshan Kanakala. His friend Bunty, while talking about him, says, "To me, he is Kittu. To all the others, he is Mowgli." It is clear that Mowgli (Roshan Kanakala) and his friend know the jungles well. It is under these circumstances that a film unit arrives to shoot a film there. Jasmine (Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar) arrives as a background dancer in this film unit. Mowgli falls for Jasmine, who is speech and hearing impaired.

The trailer then shows a pervert saying he wants Jasmine. It also shows the hero saying, "This is not like your city, where after everything happens, people take out candle marches on roads. We directly light torches."

Things begin to intensify after the Sub Inspector of Police for the area gets transferred and a new ruthless officer arrives in his place. The new officer is someone who believes that no one should lay a hand on anything he perceives as his.

The trailer then shows us glimpses of the hardships Mowgli undergoes to prove his innocence.

In all, it is clear that the film will be about the conflict between Roshan Kanakala's character and the character played by Bandi Saroj Kumar over love.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, young hero Roshan Kanakala, who impressed with his brilliant performance in his debut film 'Bubble Gum', is playing the lead in 'Mowgli 2025' which is being directed by Sandeep Raj, best known for his National Award-winning film 'Color Photo'.

Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad are producing the film under the People Media Factory banner.

Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar is making her debut as a heroine with this film, the cinematography of which is being handled by Rama Maruthi M. Kala Bhairava has been entrusted with scoring the film's music. Editing for the film is by Kodati Pawan Kalyan and art direction is by Kiran Mamidi. Nataraj Madigonda has choreographed the action scenes. The film has screenplay by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy.

